WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The No. 2 ranked Mingo Central Lady Miners left zero doubt that they should be the top ranked team in Class AA as they defeated No. 1 Wyoming East 45-39 on Saturday night to win the second Annual Battle for the Springhouse which was played inside Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier. 

The win for the Lady Miners came on the heels of a 53-44 triumph over 4A Greenbrier East on Friday night as they improved to 17-1 on the season with two wins now in their back pocket over the top-ranked Lady Warriors. 

