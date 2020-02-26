LOGAN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners picked up a road Cardinal Conference win in their regular season finale on Monday, Feb. 17, as they were able to sneak out of Willie Akers Arena with a 50-45 win over Logan in double overtime.
The two teams were even in the first half of play as the game was knotted up at 15 apiece going into the halftime locker rooms. The Lady Wildcats took the lead in the third quarter as they outscored MCHS 12-9 to take a 27-24 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Miners (16-6) locked down defensively in the final period and held Logan to only six points, as they clawed back and tied the game up at 33 to send it into overtime.
In the first OT, both teams struggled from the floor as they each put up five points to send the game to a second overtime tied up at 38.
In the final OT, coach Kim Davis-Smith’s Lady Miners put the game away as they exploded for 12 points in the four minute period and won the game 50-45.
Senior Maliyah Martin led the Lady Miners in this game as she recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Ziah Rhodes followed her with 12 points, while point guard Jenna Wagoner tallied 10 points and six assists.
Sharp-shooter Scarlett Thomason was kept in check as she scored eight points on 2-12 shooting, while Madisyn Curry rounded out the scoring with seven points, while also grabbing seven boards.
Senior Zoe Evans did not score but had a big impact on the game grabbing seven rebounds.
Logan was led by Peyton Ilderson with 21 points.
The Lady Miners ended the regular season with a 16-6 record and now set their sites to the Class AA Region IV Section II Tournament, which got under way on Saturday.
MCHS was voted as the No. 2 seed in the section however which meant they received a first-round bye and did not play this past weekend.
The Lady Miners are set to play No. 3 seed Lincoln County on Wednesday in a 7:30 p.m. tip at the Chapmanville Regional High School gymnasium.
Lincoln County defeated winless Man 68-41 on Saturday night to advance to face MCHS. The two teams split the match-ups in the regular season with each winning on the others home court.
If the Lady Miners pick up the win in the semifinal contest against the Lady Panthers they will advance to the sectional championship game on Friday night and play the winner of No. 4 seed Logan and No.1 seed Chapmanville.
The Lady Miners will rely heavily on Rhodes and Thomasson for scoring as Rhodes enters the postseason averaging 20 ppg. and Thomasson is putting up 15 ppg.
Wagoner adds seven points and six assists a game while Martin averaged 11.5 rebounds a game and Evans yanks down seven a game.