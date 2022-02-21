GLEN DANIEL — The Mingo Central Lady Miners secured a blowout win over sectional foe Liberty (Raleigh) on Thursday night by a final score of 59-24.
In the win over the Lady Raiders freshman guard Addie Smith turned in a 21 point, 6 assist performance to lead the way for the Lady Miners.
Fellow freshman Dalaney Grimmett was next on the scoresheet with 11 points while Madisyn Curry also reached double-figures with 10.
Freshman Bella Hall filled up the stat-sheet as she finished with eight points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals as did Alyssa Davis who also finished with eight points, seven rebounds, and five steals.
Megan Adkins finished with one point to round out the scoring for the Lady Miners.
Head coach Kin Davis Smith's club played their final regular season game on Saturday night as they traveled to play coach Jim Justice's Greenbrier East squad.
The Lady Miners only trailed 36-25 at halftime to the No. 7 ranked Class AAAA Lady Spartans but the host pulled away in the second half for a 75-45 win.
The game was a late addition to the schedule for MCHS as Governor Justice and his staff heard Miner coach Kim Davis Smith's interview on WV Metro News where she mentioned having a tough time to find teams willing to travel to Mingo to play games.
Justice invited the Lady Miners up to play his Greenbrier East squad and allowed the entire Mingo Central squad into stay at The Greenbrier Resort, which Justice owns, free of charge.
After splitting the pair of games MCHS saw the regular season come to a close with a record of 13-8.
The Lady Miners, who were ranked No. 8 in the most recent AP Poll, received the No. 2 seed in the Region 3 Section 2 Tournament. Chapmanville, who was ranked No. 9 in the Class AA Poll, was noted as the No. 1 seed after they swept Mingo Central during the regular season and Liberty landed as the No. 3 seed.
As a result of having only three teams in the section, Chapmanville receives a bye into the sectional championship round while the Lady Miners will have a rematch with Liberty on Tuesday. That game will tip-off at 7 p.m. at Miner Mountain.
Mingo blew out the Lady Raiders in their two regular season contests winning the first contest 69-28 back on Jan. 13.
Barring an upset, the Lady Miners will move on to play the top-seeded Lady Tigers on Friday night in a 7 p.m. tip at Chapmanville. Both the winner and loser from that game will move on to the Region 3 Championship the following Thursday, with the sectional champions earning the right to host in the regional round.
Chapmanville knocked off Mingo Central 60-56 atop Miner Mountain on Jan. 20 and then came away with a 49-39 win at home on Jan. 29.