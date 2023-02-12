Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

mingo central girls .JPG
The Mingo Central Lady Miners huddle up prior to a home game earlier this season.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

The No. 1 ranked Mingo Central Lady Miners split a pair of games against ranked foes this past week as they topped Class A No. 7 Gilmer County 45-32 on Wednesday afternoon and then dropped a tight 37-33 game to No. 3 Summers County on Saturday evening. 

The win over Gilmer County came in the annual Par Mar Shootout at the Big House which is played on the campus of WV State University in Institute.  

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

