NEWTOWN — No. 7 Mingo Central came out on top in a matchup of top 10 teams in Class AA as the Lady Miners defeated No. 9 Charleston Catholic by a final of 51-34.
The Lady Miners (12-6) got revenge on the Lady Irish as Charleston Catholic defeated them 51-32 earlier in the season.
"It feels good to get this win, we felt like we should have got the win in our first game in Charleston but we just did not come to play when we went up there," Mingo Central head coach Kim Davis Smith said after the win. "But we have made some adjustments defensively and we feel like that has really helped us in this second half of the season. We're pleased that we are going into the right direction at the end of the season and we hope to build off of this win today."
Mingo Central held Charleston Catholic to only one point in the first quarter and then limited the Irish to just 11 points in each quarter the rest of the way.
The Lady Miners led 18-12 at halftime and then used a big third quarter spurt to push their lead up to 25-12 after a runner from freshman Addie Smith.
Charleston Catholic made one final run to try and fight back into the game as they cut the Miner lead to 29-23 after a three from Aurelia Kurby late in the third quarter.
Mingo Central then went on a 9-0 run however as they pushed their lead right back into double-digits at 38-23 following a transition bucket from Alyssa Davis.
"I think we were a little bit stagnant offensively tonight," Charleston Catholic coach Hunter Moles said after the game. "I thought the ball didn't move very well and it got stuck on the perimeter from time to time, we kind of wanted to get into the paint a little more. I just don't think we did a good job of attacking today."
Smith led the Lady Miners on the night with 20 points, Madisyn Curry followed her with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Davis joined them in double-figures with 12 points and six boards.
Charleston Catholic was led by Annie Cimino's 12 points, Claire Mullen followed her with nine, and Kirby tossed in six.
Score by Quarters
CCHS: 1 11 11 11 - 34
MCHS: 5 13 15 18 - 51
Scoring
CC: Cimino 12, Mullen 9, Kirby 6, Skinner 5, Clark 2.
MC: Smith 20, Curry 13, Davis 12, Hall 4, Adkins 2.
MINGO CENTRAL 47 WESTSIDE 41 (Monday, Feb. 7)
The Lady Miners secured the season sweep over Class AAA foe Westside as they won a tight game on the road by a final score of 47-41.
Curry recorded another double-double for Mingo Central as she led the way with 18 points and yanked down 11 rebounds, six coming on the offensive end.
Smith was right behind her on the scoresheet with 16 points, DaLaney Grimmett followed with five, and Davis added four points, eight rebounds, and five steals. Bella Hall tossed in three and Megan Adkins scored a point for MCHS.
Shyan Jenkins led Westside with 11 points.
Score by Quarters
MCHS: 10 12 6 19 - 47
WHS: 4 12 9 16 - 41
Scoring
MC: Curry 18, Smith 16, Grimmett 5, Davis 4, Hall 3, Adkins 1.
W: Jenkins 11, Stacy 8, Morgan 6, Dials 6, Lester 4, Cline 3, Johnson 3.
GILMER COUNTY 74 MINGO CENTRAL 48 (Wednesday, Feb. 9)
Mingo Central traveled to Institute on Wednesday afternoon for their annual trip to play in the Par Mar Classic At West Virginia State University.
The Lady Miners never could get anything going against Class A No.1 ranked Gilmer County as they shot only 39 percent from the floor and committed 23 turnovers in the loss.
Curry once again led the way as she had another monster double-double with a game high 24 points and 12 rebounds, 10 coming on the offensive end.
Smith was next with 17 points on 7-23 shooting from the floor. The freshman point guard committed 8 turnovers to just one assist in the loss.
Malaysia Morgan led the way for Gilmer with 23 points and Trinity Bancroft was next with 17.
After going 2-1 for the week the Lady Miners record improved to 12-6 on the season.
Mingo Central is set to play their final three games of the regular season on the road as they will travel to Class A No. 3 Tolsia on Tuesday night, will play at Liberty on Thursday, and end the season at Class AAAA No. 4 Greenbrier East.
Score by Quarters
MCHS: 15 13 13 7 - 48
GCHS: 27 21 14 12 - 74
MC: Curry 24, Smith 17, Adkins 5, Davis 2.
GC: Morgan 23, Bancroft 17, Ellison 12, Ferguson 9, Taylor 9, McKinney 4.