NAUGATUCK — The Mingo Central volleyball squad earned a season sweep over county rival Tug Valley as they cruised to a 3-0 win on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Lady Miners closed out their regular season with a 3-2 win over Riverview on Thursday to finish the year with an 8-12 record. The Panthers also earned a win this past week they swept Van 3-0 on Oct. 18. They now have a 10-11 record on the season and have one more game remaining at Tolsia on Oct. 27 to wrap up the regular season.
Lady Miners sweep county rival Tug Valley
jmccormick
