NAUGATUCK — The Mingo Central volleyball squad earned a season sweep over county rival Tug Valley as they cruised to a 3-0 win on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Lady Miners closed out their regular season with a 3-2 win over Riverview on Thursday to finish the year with an 8-12 record. The Panthers also earned a win this past week they swept Van 3-0 on Oct. 18. They now have a 10-11 record on the season and have one more game remaining at Tolsia on Oct. 27 to wrap up the regular season. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

