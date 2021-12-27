NEW RICHMOND — Head coach Kim Davis Smith’s Mingo Central Lady Miners suffered their first loss of the 2021-2022 season on Monday, Dec. 20 as they went on the road to No. 1 ranked Wyoming East and lost 53-39.
The Lady Miners (4-1) fell behind the defending Class AA State Champions early on as the pressure defense from the Lady Warriors stifled the Mingo Central offensive attack and limited to them to only six first quarter points.
Wyoming East led 18-6 after the first eight minutes of play and then extended that lead in the second quarter as they took an eighteen point lead at 33-15 going into halftime.
In the second half of play coach Davis Smith’s club continued to battle against the powerhouse Lady Warriors and actually chipped into the East lead as they trailed 43-27 going into the fourth.
Mingo Central cut the East lead to 11 in the fourth after a three-pointer from Addie Smith but after a timeout the Lady Warriors put the game away for good and secured the 14 point win.
Smith led Mingo Central in scoring as she finished with a game high 17 points on 6-24 shooting from the floor to go along with five assists. She was 3-12 on two-point shots and 3-12 from beyond the three-point arc.
Junior center Madisyn Curry joined her in double-digits as she scored 15 points to go with nine rebounds before fouling out late in the game.
Megan Adkins was next on the scoresheet with three points while DeLaney Grimmett and Alyssa Davis each scored two to round out the scoring for MCHS.
Kayley Bane led East in scoring with 16 points while Cadence Blackburn was next with 15 and Maddie Clark scored 10.
The loss for Mingo Central sees them fall to 4-1 on the season as they now return home to play Pike Central on Monday. The Lady Miners also play on Wednesday of this week at Class A Sherman.
Score by Quarters
MC (4-1): 6 9 12 12 — 39
WE (4-1): 18 15 10 10 — 53
Scoring
MC: Alyssa Davis 2, Delaney Grimmett 2, Madisyn Curry 15, Addie Smith 17, Megan Adkins 3
WE: Hannah Blankenship 4, Maddie Clark 10, Kayley Bane 16, Colleen Lokkabill 4, Cadee Blackburn 15, Alivia Monroe 2, Charleigh Price 2