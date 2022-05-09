Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

mingo softball 2022 huddle.JPG
Mingo Central head softball coach Patrick Cline talks with his team during a timeout.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

MADISON — The Mingo Central softball team saw their season come to a close this past week as they suffered a pair of defeats in the Class AA Region IV Section II Tournament at Scott High School.

The Lady Miners were voted in as the No. 4 seed in the section ahead of Wayne who was tabbed as the No. 5 seed. The Lady Pioneers had their way with Mingo Central in their opening round matchup on Monday, May 2 as they ran away with the game by a final score of 17-2.

The loss for the Lady Miners sent them into the losers bracket where had to play Logan on Wednesday in Madison. The Lady Wildcats ended Mingo’s season with an 8-0 win in five innings.

With the pair of defeats head coach Patrick Cline’s Lady Miners saw their season come to an end with a record of 5-17.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

