MADISON — The Mingo Central softball team saw their season come to a close this past week as they suffered a pair of defeats in the Class AA Region IV Section II Tournament at Scott High School.
The Lady Miners were voted in as the No. 4 seed in the section ahead of Wayne who was tabbed as the No. 5 seed. The Lady Pioneers had their way with Mingo Central in their opening round matchup on Monday, May 2 as they ran away with the game by a final score of 17-2.
The loss for the Lady Miners sent them into the losers bracket where had to play Logan on Wednesday in Madison. The Lady Wildcats ended Mingo’s season with an 8-0 win in five innings.
With the pair of defeats head coach Patrick Cline’s Lady Miners saw their season come to an end with a record of 5-17.