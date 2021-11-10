MADISON — No. 2 seed Mingo Central came up one game short of the Class AA Region IV Section II Championship match this past week as they saw their season come to an end at the hands of No. 1 Wayne on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The Lady Miners led by head coach Amanda Lovern suffered a loss to No. 3 and eventual champion Scott in the opening round on Monday night and fell into the losers bracket portion of the double-elimination tournament.
MCHS then won two straight games on Tuesday against No. 5 seed Logan and No. 4 seed Chapmanville on Tuesday night to set up the match with the Lady Pioneers on Wednesday.
The Lady Miners had a successful season in 2021 as they ended the season with a final record of 15-14-1 which included a 8-5 mark against sectional opponents, including the postseason.