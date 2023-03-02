HINTON — Mingo Central's pursuit of their second trip to the Class AA girls State Basketball Tournament came to a heartbreaking end on Tuesday night the Region III Co-Final as they fell to Summers County by a final score of 29-27.
It was the second straight year that the Lady Bobcats (21-4) ended the Lady Miners season and kept them from advancing to compete for a state title inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The game was back-and-forth all night long as the two teams were locked in a defensive battle with the largest lead of the night being a 7-2 advantage for Summers County midway through the first quarter.
The Lady Miners (19-4) trimmed the lead to 7-4 at the close of the opening quarter and then surged ahead to take their first lead of the night at 9-7 after a three from all-state guard Addie Smith with 3:40 left in the first half.
Mingo took an 11-8 lead after a pair of free-throws by Bella Hall but Summers answered with four straight points to retake the lead 12-11. Mingo's Madisyn Curry gave her squad the lead going into the half however as she layed one in with 10 seconds to play to put them on top 13-12.
Coming out of the halftime locker rooms the game continued to be nip-and-tuck as the third quarter saw the two teams trade the lead four times alone in the period and the game was tied up on three different occasions, including at 20 all when the horn sounded to head to the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter coach Kim Davis Smith's Lady Miners squad looked like they were going to take control of the game as Jenna Sparks opened the quarter with a jumper to give them an early lead 22-20 lead.
After a Summers bucket tied it back up at 22 Smith answered with a clutch three to give MCHs the 25-22 lead. The Bobcats cut it down to one on a Pivont bucket but the lead was pushed right back to three at 27-24 after a lay-in from Curry with 3:55 to play.
Mingo Central had a chance to extend the lead to five with 1:47 to play in the game as Addie Smith went to the line to shoot a one-and-one but she missed the front end to give the ball back to Summers.
The Lady Miners then fell asleep on the defensive end as they left Pivont wide open for three and then fouled her on the shot trying to recover. She went just 1-3 at the line but Mingo Central failed to block her out on the third shot and she ran down her own rebound and dished it to Grace Harvey who was fouled and hit both of her charity attempts to tie the game up at 27 with 1:25 to play.
On Mingo's next trip down the floor Summers guard Liv Meador forced a key turnover as she tightened up her defense and got a defensive five-second call from the officials.
Summers turned the miscue into points as Harvey scored two of her 15 points the next trip down the floor to give the Lady Bobcats a 29-27 lead with 40 seconds remaining.
On Mingo Central's next trip down, Meador forced another five-second call which turned the ball right back over to Summers County. The Lady Bobcats couldn't capitalize on this turnover as Jenna Sparks picked up a steal for Mingo Central with 20 seconds to play which gave them a chance to tie or win the game.
Mingo was out of timeouts so they couldn't stop the clock to set up a play which forced a scramble on the final possession. Smith finally broke free for a shot from the left corner but the shot was just off the mark and a putback by Sparks came a half second after the horn as the Lady Bobcats fans stormed the floor to celebrate the win.
"Not much you can say, it was a great turn and shoot from Harvey," coach Davis Smith said. "In a game this tight, it comes down to being a game of possessions and we fell short on a few of them for sure."
Smith paced Mingo Central in scoring with 15 points on 5-16 shooting, including 3-5 from deep. Sparks and Curry were the next high scorers on the team as they scored four points each while Dalaney Grimmett and Bella Hall rounded out the offense with two points apiece.
Sparks gutted through obvious pain to be on the floor to help her team as she had just had surgery to remove her appendix 13 days prior. She had missed the previous game against Chapmanville but led the team with eight rebounds and three blocks against Summers County.
Mingo Central struggled to make shots for the second straight game as they went 10-41 from the floor good for 24 percent.
The Lady Miners, who started the season out with an 18-1 record and were ranked No. 1 in Class AA, dropped three of their final four games to end the season with a 19-4 mark. The 19 wins was the most in a single season in school history.
"I am appreciative of all the support this season, it was the most successful season in Miner history," coach Davis Smith said in a post on Facebook. "And the future remains bright."
With the win Summers County improved to 21-4 and punched their second straight trip to the girls state tournament. The Lady Bobcats received the No. 1 seed in Class AA and will open up tournament play on March 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Score by Quarters
MCHS: 4 9 7 7 - 27
SCHS: 7 5 8 9 - 29
Scoring
MC: A. Smith 15, J. Sparks 4, M. Curry 4, B. Hall 2, D. Grimmett 2, A. Davis 0, M. Adkins 0
SC: G. Harvey 15, S. Pivont 5, A. Persinger 4, A. Lilly 3, C. Smith 2, L. Meador 0