Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HINTON — Mingo Central's pursuit of their second trip to the Class AA girls State Basketball Tournament came to a heartbreaking end on Tuesday night the Region III Co-Final as they fell to Summers County by a final score of 29-27. 

It was the second straight year that the Lady Bobcats (21-4) ended the Lady Miners season and kept them from advancing to compete for a state title inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings