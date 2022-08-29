Head coach Jeremy Davis’ Mingo Central Lady Miners started the 2022 soccer season off with two lopsided wins against Pike Central and Sherman.
The Lady Miners opened the 2022 season at Pike Central on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and came away with an 8-1 win over the Lady Hawks.
MCHS was led in the win by sophomore Bella Hall as she recorded a hat trick with three goals. Arianna Belcher added a pair of goals for MCHS while Dani Browning, Alyssa Davis and Kyra Callaway also netted a goal each.
Hall also had two assists to add to her big game while Callaway also had an assist.
Coach Davis said that Makeisha Harness, Jessica Acord, Lexie Hager and Madisyn Curry played strong defense and limited Pike Central’s shots on goal the entire game.
Seniors Alissa Munroe, Alyssa Davis and Dani Browning played lights out at midfield, regularly gaining possession for MCHS and keeping the ball on their side of the pitch, according to the head coach.
Autumn White played great at keeper with six saves and kept the team in great field position all night. Harness also had five saves.
Mingo Central earned even more of a lopsided win two days later when they hosted Sherman in the first home match of the season. The Lady Miners demolished the Tide 17-0.
Hall had a career game for the Lady Miners as she had a double hat trick with six goals in the win to tie the school record. Katie Ball in 2017 and Ricki Wellman in 2018 also had six-goal performances for MCHS.
Davis recorded her first career hat trick with three goals while Callaway, Browning and Belcher had two goals apiece. Lexie Hager and Jessica Acord each netted one goal.
Recording assists for Mingo Central was Davis and Browning with three, Callaway and Hager with two, and Hall and Munroe with one.
White and Harness each had three saves as keepers. Coach Davis also once again praised the defense of {span}Makeisha Harness, Madisyn Curry, Jessica Acord and Emma Hurley limited Sherman to very few chances at goal. {/span}
“We started out with an attacking mindset, and I was very happy with their effort and execution,” Davis said. “Sherman was a team with tons of heart, they are young and recently started up a middle school program that will lead to future successes, so their future is bright.”
The Lady Miners suffered their first loss of the season Saturday as they fell to Class AAA Riverside 2-0. White had nine saves in the loss as MCHS saw their record go to 2-1.
{span}Mingo Central was scheduled to be back in action Monday at reigning sectional champion Shady Spring and then will be back at home on Saturday against Ravenswood at noon. {/span}
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.