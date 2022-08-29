Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Head coach Jeremy Davis’ Mingo Central Lady Miners started the 2022 soccer season off with two lopsided wins against Pike Central and Sherman.

The Lady Miners opened the 2022 season at Pike Central on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and came away with an 8-1 win over the Lady Hawks.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

