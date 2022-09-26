SETH — The Mingo Central Lady Miner soccer squad secured the season sweep over Boone County foe Sherman on Tuesday, Sept. 20, winning by a final of 11-0 in a match at Zontini Field.
Seniors Megan Adkins and Kyra Callaway along with sophomore Bella Hall each led the Lady Miners offensive attack with two goals apiece in the win.
Head coach Jeremy Davis spread the wealth in the win as five other Mingo Central players scored a single goal. Alyssa Davis, Dani Browning, Lexi Hager, Madisyn Curry and Autumn White each were credited with a single goal.
Hall, Adkins, and Davis each added two assists to the stat sheet while Hager had one. White had three saves at goalie before moving out onto the field, and Arianna Belcher came in at back up goalie and also had three saves.
“Very proud of their effort tonight,” coach Davis said after the win. “The ladies were unselfish and played for each other. We are at our best when we play together as a unit. Strikers Kyra Callaway, Bella Hall and Megan Adkins set the tone early with great spacing giving us many opportunities to score.
”Defense was outstanding, powered by Makeisha Harness and Emma Hurley. Midfielder Nikki Stepp made some huge plays for us at midfield. The more she is understanding, the better she will be. Arianna Belcher played backup goalkeeper and did a wonderful job. For her first trip in the box, she was able to pick up three great saves.”
Hall now has 11 goals on the season to lead the Lady Miners while the goals by Curry and White were the first of their careers.
MINGO CENTRAL 1 LOGAN 1 (Sept. 19)
The Lady Miners were also in action on Monday, Sept. 19, as they made the short trek to Middleburg Island to play Logan. The two squads played a tight contests and ended in a 1-1 tie.
Logan’s Addyson Amick scored the first goal of the night to give them the 1-0 lead at the 25-minute mark. Mingo’s Alyssa Davis was able to knot things up 15 minutes later on a header that tied the game at on.
Both teams had scoring opportunities down the stretch, according to coach Davis, but neither could cash in as the match ended in a deadlock. Goalkeeper Autumn White had eight saves for the Lady Miners.
Mingo Central’s season record is at 4-5-2 on the season and they were set to be back in action on Monday at home against Pikeville.
MCHS will close out the week with two more home games, first on Thursday in a rematch with Logan and again on Saturday in a 1 p.m. start with Bluefield.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.