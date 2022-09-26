Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

SETH — The Mingo Central Lady Miner soccer squad secured the season sweep over Boone County foe Sherman on Tuesday, Sept. 20, winning by a final of 11-0 in a match at Zontini Field.

Seniors Megan Adkins and Kyra Callaway along with sophomore Bella Hall each led the Lady Miners offensive attack with two goals apiece in the win.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

