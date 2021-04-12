NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners regular season has come to a close as the Class AA squad was awarded the No. 1 seed this past week in the Region 3 Section 2 Tournament.
Head coach Kim Davis Smith’s squad finished the regular season with a 7-4 record in the shortened 2021 season and will play the winner of No. 2 seed Chapmanville (2-10) and No. 3 seed Liberty (Raleigh) (0-7) in the sectional championship game on Friday, April 16 in a 7 p.m. start at Miner Mountain.
The Lady Miners started the season with a 7-1 record but dropped their final three games of the regular season to finish three games above .500.
All three of the losses however were to ranked teams as they dropped two games to Class AAA No. 3 Huntington St. Joe and another game to Class AAA No. 6 Logan.
MCHS, who has been ranked in the top 10 in Class AA all season long and sits at No. 5 as of press time, is led by a pair of senior guards in Scarlet Thomason and Jenna Wagoner.
Thomason is the team’s leading scorer averaging 18 points and five rebounds per game and is averaging right at three 3-pointers per contest.
Wagoner is having a breakout season averaging 16.3 points to go along with a team leading six assists and 3.3 steals per game.
Sophomore center Madyson Curry has been the inside presence for the Lady Miners as she is nearly averaging a double-double entering tournament play with averages of nine points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Alyssa Davis adds six points, seven rebounds, and three steals per game while fellow sophomore Megan Adkins rounds out the starting five and four points to go with four rebounds per game.
Seniors Chelsee Mollet and Hannah Smith may also see action off of the bench for MCHS.
The Lady Miners defeated Chapmanville two times in the regular season, first at home by a score of 67-30 on March 17 and then again on the road on March 24 by a final score of 54-37.
Regardless if they win or lose in the section championship game MCHS will advance onto the Region 3 Co-Final round which for Class AA will be played on Thursday, April 22.
If Mingo wins the section championship they will host the Region Co-Final at Miner Mountain and if they lose they will have to go play on the road with a berth in the Girls State Tournament at the Charleston Civic Center on the line.