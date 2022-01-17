NEWTOWN — The No. 7 ranked Mingo Central Lady Miners picked up a pair of home wins in blowout fashion this past week as they cruised past Westside 63-27 and defeated sectional foe Liberty 69-28.
The Lady Miners (8-3) couldn’t finish the week with a perfect 3-0 mark however as they ended with a 51-32 loss at No. 9 ranked Charleston Catholic on Saturday.
In the big win on Monday, Jan 10 over the visiting Lady Renegades used big second and third quarters to cruise to the 30 plus point wins.
After the Lady Miners led 8-6 after the first quarter of play MCHS dropped 20 points in the second and then 20 more in the third as they took a 54-18 lead going into the fourth.
Freshman point guard Addie Smith led MCHS with a game high 27 points, including five three-pointers, to go along with five assists and five steals.
Madisyn Curry added 11 points nine rebounds, and four steals while Alyssa Davis also tallied 11 points on a perfect 5 of 5 shooting and picked up four steals.
A few days later on Thursday, Jan. 13 Mingo Central picked up their second blowout win in four days as they cruised past sectional opponent Liberty Raleigh for the 41 point win.
The Lady Miners jumped ahead early and never looked back as they led 26-8 after the first quarter of play.
Four different players landed in double-figures in the win for head coach Kim Davis Smith’s club, with three of those being freshman.
Smith once again led the way in scoring for Mingo as she dropped a game high 26 points on 13 of 17 shooting from the floor and also snatched five steals.
Freshman DaLaney Grimmett narrowly missed her first career double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds, and four steals while fellow freshman Bella Hall was right behind her with 10 points and four steals.
Alyssa Davis was the fourth Lady Miner to land in double-digits as she also netted 10 points.
MCHS ended the week with the loss on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the hands of No, 9 ranked Charleston Catholic. Mingo Central never could get things going offensively as they scored single-digits in the first three quarters of the game.
The Lady Miners trailed 13-6 after the first quarter, 26-10 after the second, and 40-17 heading into the fourth quarter.
They would gain a little momentum in the fourth as they outscored the Lady Irish 15-11 but Charleston Catholic would still come away with the 19 point win.
Smith led Mingo Central with 14 points on 6 of 19 shooting from the floor while Curry joined her in double-figures with 11.
After going 2-1 for the week the Lady Miners see their season record improve to 8-3 as they cross the halfway point of the season.
MCHS is scheduled to take the court again this week as they are set to host Phelps on Tuesday night and then welcome sectional foe Chapmanville to Miner Mountain on Thursday night.
Mingo Central will then host Class AA No. 2 and reigning state champion Wyoming East on Monday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Score by Quarters (Monday, Jan. 10)
WHS: 6 8 4 9 — 27
MCHS: 8 20 26 9 — 63
Scoring
W: Jenkins 7, McNeely 4, Lusk 4, Lester 4, Morgan 3, Stacy 2, Cline 2, Johnson 1.
MC: Smith 27, Curry 11, Davis 11, Hall 5, Grimmett 5, Adkins 2, Akers 2.
Score by Quarters (Thursday, Jan. 13)
LHS: 8 9 0 11 — 28
MCHS: 26 16 21 6 — 69
Scoring
L: Brown 13, Miller 5, Swan 5, Mcghee 3, Lilly 2.
MC: Smith 26, Grimmett 11, Davis 10, Hall 10, Curry 2, Cline 2, Monroe 2, Runyon 2, Smith 2, Bradford 1, Akers 1.
Score by Quarters (Saturday, Jan. 15)
MCHS: 6 4 7 15 — 32
CCHS: 13 13 14 11 — 52
Scoring
MC: Smith 14, Curry 11, Davis 4, Adkins 3.
CC: Mullen 14, Clark 12, Cimino 9, Skinner 6, Wheeler 4, Lucas 4, Kirby 2.