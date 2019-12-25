POCA — The Mingo Central Lady Miners picked up a road conference win on Saturday, Dec. 20 as they blew past the Poca Dots by a final score of 57-17. The Miners (3-2) played smothering defense throughout the contest as they held Poca to only four points in each of the first three quarters and then five in the fourth.
The Dots made only 6-42 field goals for a blistering 14 percent, including 1-9 from three. Mingo Central blocked eight Poca shot attempts and had seven steals on the night.
Senior Ziah Rhodes led the team in scoring with 17 points and also led the way with four blocks. Junior Scarlette Thomason also joined her in double-figures with 12.
Freshman Madisyn Curry, who missed the first few games with a knee injury, nearly picked up a double-double scoring eight points on 4-8 shooting and grabbing 10 boards.
Senior Maliyah Martin also grabbed down 10 rebounds and totaled six points of her own while guard Chelsee Mollet netted six off the bench for coach Kim Davis-Smith.
Senior Zoe Evans chipped in four points while point guard Jenna Wagoner scored two but dished out a game high eight assists. Harlee Vance rounded out the scoring column for MCHS with a bucket.
The win for the Lady Miners brings their season record to 3-2 after they suffered a couple of tough losses over the past week. They fell 81-44 on the road at Winfield on Saturday, Dec. 14 and then 63-24 to North Laurel in a tournament at Pike Central on Friday, Dec. 20.
The Lady Miners return to action at home on Monday, Dec. 30 in an important home contest against sectional foe Logan in a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Score by quarters
MCHS: 10 11 23 13 — 57
POCA: 4 4 4 5 — 17
Scoring
MCHS: Rhodes 17, Thomason 12, Curry 8, Martin 6, Mollett 6, Evans 4, Wagoner 2, Vance 2
POCA: Lawrece 6, Ord 5, Campbell 4, Gladwell 2