NEWTOWN — Mingo Central softball earned their first W of the 2023 season on Wednesday night atop Miner Mountain as they picked up a 9-1 mercy-rule win over River View in six innings.
The visiting Lady Raiders took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and the score remained the same as both squads were making nice defensive plays to keep runs off the board.
Mingo Central finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning as freshman Aubrey Plummer started it off with a single, Kiarra Workman was hit by a pitch, and then Gianna Akers roped a double to score Plummer and tie it at 1 all.
Next up was sophomore Kaylin Joplin and she drove double to deep right field to score both Workman and Akers to give Mingo the 3-1 lead.
"They played aggressive, and they played together," Mingo coach Patrick Cline said after the win. "Each one played off of each other's effort and it went pretty good for us today."
In the ensuing fifth inning, speedster Annie White led the inning off with a walk, stole second, and later came around to score on a RBI single from Plummer to make it 4-1.
The Lady Miners put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning as Joplin led it off with a single, Ava Williams was hit by a pitch, and then White and MacKendrick Hammond each drew a walk to reach base.
Joplin scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1 and then Williams, White and Hammond all scored to make it 8-1 after Plummer reached base via error on the River View third baseman.
Workman then knocked Plummer home to end the game as she beat out a groundball in the infield to give Mingo the mercy-rule win.
"They needed a win, we've had a few rough games to start the season," Cline said. "Today just allowed them to know that they can play together and win the game. Our batting was much better today. Some of the older girls led and then we had one freshman (Plummer) who really showed off today. She done a good job."
Senior Ava Williams picked up the complete game win for the Lady Miners as she went six innings in the circle and gave up just the one run on five hits with five strikeouts.
The Lady Miners made nice plays behind her all game along including White who threw out a runner at the plate from centerfield to keep River View at just one run.
