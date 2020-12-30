NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners basketball squad heads into the 2021 campaign under second-year head coach Kim Davis-Smith looking to build off the success they had in her first year. MCHS went 16-7 last season but lost in the first round of sectionals to Lincoln County.
Mingo lost three impact seniors to graduation last year in guard Ziah Rhodes and forwards Zoe Evans and Maliyah Martin. Davis-Smith feels like her team did some good things last season, but despite the losses of those three players, she thinks Central will be able to take what they learned last year and apply it to this year.
“Last year was a good foundation for us,” she said. “We didn’t finish the way we felt we should have, but it was definitely a good building block and foundation for us. We did lose definite scoring threats, but this year we have a couple of returning seniors in (guards) Jenna Wagoner and Scarlett Thomason.,” Davis-Smith said. “We have two other seniors that I feel like can contribute in a good way, like (guard) Hannah Smith and (forward) Chelsee Mollett. It will be an interesting year with Covid, trying to have to provide some consistency. That’s always my concern as a coach, you can only do what you can do given the circumstances and restrictions that we have.
“We’re not permitted to do anything right now. At-home workouts is kind of what we’ve been relegated to. We have a much smaller section this year. Liberty Raleigh and Chapmanville are the only other two teams in our section. I definitely feel like we can have success in our section, and then moving on to the region. I think it gave the kids last year an opportunity to understand that with hard work, we can have some success.”
Thomason hit 82 three-pointers a year ago, while also drilling 13 of them in one game against Man. She averaged 15.7 points per game on the season. Wagoner averaged 7 points per game along with six assists per game, and it is believed that she will assume more of a role in the offense with the loss of the aforementioned seniors.
“We have Madisyn Curry returning as an underclassman, and Megan Adkins, who will both be sophomores and can both contribute into the future. Madisyn can come outside and hit some jumpers. Megan is a super athletic kid who can do lots of things for us. She probably didn’t get a lot of minutes last year just because of personnel and the way things played out, but she is a really good athlete. We expect good things from her,” said Davis-Smith. “Alyssa (Davis) is a great defensive player who can contribute that way this year. We want to get her more involved and be more offensive minded. She will be a great asset. She enjoys playing defense and she’s long, athletic and fast. We’re going to have to rely on her defense to keep us in some games.
“I have Makeisha Harness who can come in and play, she’s got a decent little shot. Laikyn Hinkle could come in and play. Our basketball style is definitely going to be different this year than last. We’re going to make the best of it, and that’s what you do. Every year is different. Every team is different. We’re going to have to be ready really quick. We open up pretty quick with St. Joe. That’s going to be a tough first game.”
Davis-Smith is skeptical about how she sees her club’s schedule playing out this year, but she knows it will be tough regardless of what happens with it.
“It’s just going to be hard to get all those in,” she said. “Every week is going to be different. I don’t know how it’s going to play out. I hope we have a season. We do have a good schedule, we’ve had some definite changes. We’re not playing Gilmer County anymore. We were supposed to play at West Virginia State, but they had to eliminate some games. Summers County will be returning everyone. They will be very solid. They have kids that are already committed to play college basketball. Our schedule will definitely be challenging, and hopefully it will prepare us, and it prepares you for your sectional and regional play.’’
The goal remains the same this year as it was last year for the head coach.
“Obviously, our vision is, as always, to try to make it to the state tournament,” Davis-Smith said. “We have to work hard every day in practice with that goal in mind. It is probably a little bit of unfinished business for me and my players. I definitely think that they feel that we didn’t quite get where we needed to get, and this year may allow them to think about the things that they could do different in order for our team to be successful. As a coach, I’ll just have to challenge them every day to be the best that they can be, and make sure that we’re in good shape, and make sure our skill is there. I’ll just do my best to do my part on that side and the things that I always struggle with.”
“West Virginia is so limited in what you can do in the offseason with your players. You can’t do any other additional workouts. We haven’t been able to use any of those during this whole time. I just really encourage them to try to do some things on their own. We’ll find out come January 11th how much they’ve been doing on their own.”
Davis-Smith will be assisted this year by former Burch coach Mike Smith who was an assistant coach when Davis-Smith was a player for the Lady Bulldogs in 1990 and they claimed the only girls’ basketball state championship in Mingo County history. Smith was the head coach of the Burch boys team for several years and led the Bulldogs to multiple State Championships during hsi time. Former Burch Middle School coach Jeremy Davis round out the coaching staff for the Lady Miners.
MCHS is not permitted to begin practice until Jan. 11 after the start of the season was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and girls’ teams are permitted to begin playing games on Jan. 22.