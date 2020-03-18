The Mingo Central Lady Miners were well represented on the Girls All-Cardinal Conference list which was released by the league on Friday, March 13.
Senior Ziah Rhodes and junior Scarlet Thomason each garnered spots on the First Team while Jenna Wagoner was named to the Second Team and seniors Maliyah Martin and Zoe Evans were named Honorable Mention.
Below is the entire All-Cardinal Conference team in full:
First team
Ali Williamson, Chapmanville; Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover; Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Ziah Rhodes, Mingo Central; Scarlett Thomason, Mingo Central; Baylee Goins, Nitro; Sydney Farmer, Sissonville; Sarah Hooks, Wayne; Alana Eves, Wayne; ZZ Russell, Winfield; Lauren Hudson, Winfield; Emily Hudson, Winfield
Second team
Liv Dalton, Chapmanville; Graci Brumfield, Chapmanville; Jill Tothe, Logan; Jenna Wagoner, Mingo Central; Haley Carroll, Nitro; Devin Ord, Poca; Jasmine Tabor, Wayne; Haley Wallace, Wayne; Mara McGrew, Winfield
Honorable mention
Chapmanville: Hollie Blair. Herbert Hoover: Caroline Woody, Taylor Ray, Maddy Harper. Logan: Natalie Blankenship, Raegan Quick. Mingo Central: Maliyah Martin, Zoe Evans. Nitro: Olivia Collier, Emily Lancaster. Poca: Liberty Gladwell, Bailey Young. Scott: Shea Miller, Jenna Butcher, Leah Davis. Sissonville: Alexis Bailey, Kennedy Jones. Winfield: Kierstyn Doss, Emily Bryant.