LICK CREEK, Ky. — The No. 8 ranked Mingo Central Lady Miners continued their hot start to the season this past week as they went on the road and blew out East Ridge 64-25.
MCHS held the Lady Warriors to single-digit points in all four quarters of the game as they played tight defense all game long, finishing the contest with 16 steals.
Head coach Kim Davis Smith’s club led 15-4 after the first quarter of play and then blew the game wide open in the second quarter as they took a 39-8 lead into halftime.
Mingo Central was led in scoring on the night by freshman point guard Addie Smith as she had another big night dropping 27 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists.
For the season so far through four games, Smith is now averaging 26.8 points, 8.5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game.
Joining her in double-figures in the win over East Ridge was junior Madisyn Curry who turned in another double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Freshman Bella Hall added eight points and four assists off the bench while Megan Adkins also netted eight points and had four steals. DeLaney Grimmett led the Lady Miners on defense with six steals.
For the game Mingo Central shot 25-49 from the field for 51 percent while holding East Ridge to 10-35 shooting for a 28 percent clip.
The Lady Miners remained unbeaten with the win as they improved to 4-0 while East Ridge fell to 2-6.
MCHS is scheduled to be back in action on Monday as they face their toughest test of the season at Class AA No. 1 and defending Champion Wyoming East.
The Lady Miners will then have a week off for the Christmas holiday before returning to the court on Monday, Dec. 27 at home against Pike Central and again on Dec. 29 at Sherman.
Score by Quarters
MCHS (4-0): 15 24 15 10 — 64
ERHS (2-6): 4 4 8 9 — 25
Scoring
MC: Smith 27, Curry 11, Hall 8, Adkins 8, Davis 4, Grimmett 2, Cline 2, Akers 2.
ER: Wells 15, Stanley 4, Thacker 2, Adkins 2, Mann 2.