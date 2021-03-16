CLEAR FORK — The Mingo Central Lady Miners continued their hot start to the 2021 season on Saturday afternoon as they traveled to Wyoming County and defeated Westside by a final of 59-43.
MCHS used a big first quarter where they came out on fire and scorched the nets for 20 points while holding the Lady Renegades to only six points and took a 14 point lead into the second period.
Head coach Kim Davis Smith’s club extended their lead to 37-21 going into the break and upped the advantage to 49-32 going into the fourth where they would cruise to the 16 point win.
Senior sharp-shooter Scarlet Thomason once again paced the Lady Miners in scoring as she finished with a game high 23 points on the night, including shooting 4-9 from deep.
Fellow senior Jenna Wagoner played her best game of the 2021 campaign as she finished with 20 points of her own to go along with 11 assists while committing zero turnovers.
Sophomore Alyssa Davis was next on the scoring column with eight points and three steals while fellow sophomores Megan Adkins and Madyson Curry finished with four points and 10 rebounds apiece.
The win for MCHS improved them to 3-0 on the young season as they previously picked up their second win on Monday, March 8 with a 72-27 home win over Phelps.
The Lady Miners look to stay unbeaten this week as they are set to host sectional foe Chapmanville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. before welcoming perennial power Summers County to Miner Mountain on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. tip.