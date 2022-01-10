HINTON — No. 9 Summers County won a battle of two top ranked teams in Class AA on Saturday in Hinton as they defeated No. 6 ranked Mingo Central in a low scoring affair by a final score of 42-29.
The Lady Miners (6-2) struggled offensively all night long as they only managed to score single-digit points in all four quarters of the game.
MCHS was ice-cold from the floor as they hit only 11-39 shots good for a 28 percent clip, including 1-5 from deep and only 6-12 from the foul-line.
Summers County jumped out to a 12-9 lead after the first quarter of play, led 21-15 at halftime, and took a ten point lead at 32-22 into the fourth.
Addie Smith led the Lady Miners in scoring as she finished with 16 points in the game on 6-23 shooting from the floor.
Madisyn Curry was next with five points and yanked down 10 rebounds while Alyssa Davis followed her with four points and five steals.
Freshmen DeLaney Grimmett and Bella Hall rounded out the scoring for the Lady Miners with two points each.
The win for Summers County improved them to 7-2 on the season and gives them revenge over Mingo Central for the loss by the hands of the Lady Miners in the Co-Region final a season ago.
The loss for Mingo Central sees their record fall to 6-2 on the year. Head coach Kim Davis Smith’s squad returned home to play Westside on Monday night and will also play host to sectional foe Liberty Raleigh on Thursday.
Mingo Central will close out the week at Charleston Catholic on Saturday in a 3 p.m. tip.
Score by Quarter
MCHS (6-2): 9 6 7 7 — 29
SCHS (7-2): 12 9 11 10 — 42
Scoring
MC: Alyssa Davis 4, Dalaney Grimmett 2, Madisyn Curry 5, Addie Smith 16, Bella Hall 2
SC: Maggie Stover 4, Gracie Harvey 8, Avery Lilly 4, Abby Persinger 5, Liv Meador 6, Sullivan Pivont 7, Jesse Ward 8