HAMLIN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners closed out the regular season this past Tuesday night as they topped Class AAA Lincoln County 57-32 to finish the regular season with a 19-2 record.
The Lady Miners also received the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class AA Region III Section II Tournament and they are slated to host the winner of Chapmanville and Liberty (Raleigh) on Friday atop Miner Mountain.
In the win over the Lady Panthers on Valentine's Day, the Lady Miners used a big third quarter to blow what was a five-point game at halftime wide open.
Mingo Central opened up the game with a 15-8 advantage after the first quarter of action before Lincoln County cut into the lead in the second quarter by outscoring them 12-10 to cut the lead to 25-20 going into the break.
Coming out of the locker rooms it was all Mingo Central as they went into fifth gear and dropped 20 points in the quarter while holding LC to only five and the Lady Miners took a 45-25 lead into the fourth.
MCHS would hold the Panthers to single-digits again in the final stanza as they outscored the 12-7 to secure the 25-point win.
Sophomore All-State guard Addie Smith led all scorers on the night with 19 points and seven assists while 6'3" center Jenna Sparks joined her in double-figures with 10 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.
Sophomore Bella Hall came off the bench to chip in eight points, five steals, and four assists while senior Madisyn Curry and sophomore Dalaney Grimmett finished with six points each.
Seniors Alyssa Davis and Megan Adkins rounded out the scoring with four points each and Davis added four steals on the defensive side.
Entering the postseason the Lady Miners are averaging 52.2 points per game while playing extremely stingy on the defensive side allowing only 36.6 points per game.
Coach Kim Davis Smith's squad has allowed less then 40 points in a game 13 times on the season and have only allowed two teams to score 50 or more points all season long.
Point guard Addie Smith, who was named First Team All-State last season as a freshman, picked up right where she left off a season ago as she is averaging 20.8 points per game this year as a sophomore to go along with a team high 4.6 assists and two steals a night.
Smith is deadly from three-point range as she has made 76 of 172 three-pointers so far in 21 games, good for a blistering 44 percent clip.
6'3" junior center Jenna Sparks has only played in 13 games this season for the Lady Miners after transferring mid-season from Pikeville High School but she has had a major impact on both sides of the ball.
Sparks is averaging 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game for the Lady Miners but is going to be a game time decision for the postseason after she suffered from appendicitis on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her mother Jennifer Sparks.
Forward Madisyn Curry would have to step up if Sparks were to miss time as she is averaging 7.4 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game so far this season.
Sophomore Dalaney Grimmett adds 6.1 points per game for MCHS this season while Alyssa Davis and Bella Hall each add 3.9 points per game. Davis is a pest on defense as she uses her length to deflect a lot of balls and leads the team with 2.8 steals a game while Hall adds 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals.
Megan Adkins adds 2 points per game for Central as she rounds out the rotation and is an important piece due to her physicality and experience in big games.
Mingo Central is likely to host Chapmanville in the sectional championship game on Friday as the Lady Tigers are heavily favored over Liberty (4-14) in the semifinal game on Tuesday.
Mingo Central is 2-0 on the season against the Lady Tigers, who are ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll, as they defeated them 55-49 in Chapmanville on Dec. 13 and 50-29 on Jan. 17 atop Miner Mountain.
Mingo Central and Chapmanville have met up in the sectional championship game each of the last two seasons with the Lady Miners winning both games.
MCHS went on the road to knock off the Lady Tigers 47-45 in the sectional title game a season ago on a last second shot by Madisyn Curry. The year prior, they defeated Chapmanville 54-42 atop Miner Mountain in route to their first appearance in the Class AA State Tournament.
Mingo Central will enter the postseason with a bit of a chip on their shoulder as they felt they were disrespected by the voters in last week's AP Poll which had them at No. 3 in the state behind No. 1 Summers County and No. 2 Wyoming East, despite having the better record and overall resume.
Tip-off for the Class AA Region III Section II Championship game is set for 7 p.m. at Mingo Central High School.
The winner of the sectional championship will be hosting either Summers County or Wyoming East in one of the Region III Co-Finals on Tuesday, Feb. 28 while the runner-up will have to head on the road for a Region Co-Final on the same date with a berth in the state tournament on the line.