HAMLIN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners closed out the regular season this past Tuesday night as they topped Class AAA Lincoln County 57-32 to finish the regular season with a 19-2 record. 

The Lady Miners also received the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class AA Region III Section II Tournament and they are slated to host the winner of Chapmanville and Liberty (Raleigh) on Friday atop Miner Mountain. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

