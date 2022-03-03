NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners fell one game shy of a second straight trip to the WVSSAC State Basketball Tournament as they fell in the Class AA Region III Co-Final to Summers County by a final score of 50-36.
With the loss the Lady Miners saw their season come to a close with a final record of 16-9 while Summers county avenged a loss to the Lady Miners in last year's Region Co-Final and will play St. Mary's in Charleston on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.
"I feel like we let a golden opportunity slide tonight," Mingo coach Kim Davis Smith said after the game. "Summers County is a great program and I expected exactly what they did to us tonight and we just did not match their intensity. Coach (Chad) Meador told me that losing here last year in the region really set a fire under their program...They just came in ready to play tonight and was very physical. They killed us inside and we were prepared for it with every type of adjustment, we tried everything."
Summers County repeatedly got easy shots near the rim all night long as all but one of their made field goals came within the paint. For the game, the Lady Bobcats scored 34 of their 50 points in the paint.
Mingo Central had the lead early on as Addie Smith connected on a three-pointer to put them ahead 8-4 with 5:10 to play in the first. But Summers County rallied to take the lead into the second quarter ahead 13-10.
The Lady Bobcats built on their lead in the second quarter as they got several transition buckets and took a double-digit 29-17 lead into halftime.
The Lady Miners started the second half with a quick run as they 9-3 spurt and cut the Summers lead down to six at 32-26 after a runner from Smith with 4:25 in the third.
The visitors were able to push the lead back to 10 at 38-28 going into the fourth but the Lady Miners started the final quarter with one last run as Smith connected on back-to-back buckets to cut the lead back to six at 38-32 with 6:40 to play.
That was as close as Mingo Central would get the rest of the way however as Summers County ended the game on a 12-4 spurt to come away with the win.
"Our game plan was pretty simple, we had to stop No. 32 (Addie Smith),' Summers County coach Chad Meador said. "She is a heck of a basketball player," Summers County head coach Chad Meador said after the win. "She is just a freshman and going to keep getting better. Hats off to her. She had an injury a couple weeks ago and we knew we had to force her to play 94 feet."
Smith, who gutted it out through an injured ankle in the last two postseason games, led the Lady Miners in scoring on the night with 14 points. During the regular season Smith averaged 21 points and five assists per game for MCHS.
Summers County also limited Mingo Central's second leading scorer Madisyn Curry (13.2 ppg) to only six points on the night. Freshman Bella Hall was next on the scoresheet with eight points off the bench.
Gracie Harvey led Summers County's balanced attack with 13 points, Maggie Stover had 10, and Abby Persinger was next with eight.
After the game coach Davis Smith made her young team, which consisted of no seniors, come back out of the locker room and watch Summers County cut down the nets on their own home floor.
"I want them to know and remember what this feels like. We should be cutting our own nets down tonight and we're not. I hope that this loss really sets the tone for these girls heading into the offseason," coach Davis Smith said. "I challenge these kids to get back in the gym and get back to work to get better. We have had a good season, but this is not where we wanted it to end. We want to finish in Charleston."
Score by Quarters
SHCS (16-7): 13 16 9 11 - 50
MCHS (16-9): 10 7 11 8 - 36
Scoring
SC: Harvey 13, Stover 10, Persinger 8, Ward 6, Meador 6, Pivant 3, Lilly 3.
MC: Smith 14, Hall 8, Curry 6, Davis 4, Adkins 3, Grimmett 2.