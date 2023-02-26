Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NEWTOWN — No. 2 Mingo Central went down in the Class AA Region III Section II Championship on Friday night as No. 8 Chapmanville came to Miner Mountain and left with a 46-34 win. 

"We shot poorly, credit to their defense," Mingo Central coach Kim Davis Smith said after the game. "But we also didn't rebound well. When you don't shoot well and then you don't rebound, that's a deadly combination. When you don't get offensive rebounds that's the difference in the game."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings