NEWTOWN — No. 2 Mingo Central went down in the Class AA Region III Section II Championship on Friday night as No. 8 Chapmanville came to Miner Mountain and left with a 46-34 win.
"We shot poorly, credit to their defense," Mingo Central coach Kim Davis Smith said after the game. "But we also didn't rebound well. When you don't shoot well and then you don't rebound, that's a deadly combination. When you don't get offensive rebounds that's the difference in the game."
Despite the loss, the Lady Miners (19-3) remain alive in the postseason as they will have to go on the road in Tuesday's Region III Co-Final to play No. 3 Summers County (20-4), who defeated No. 1 Wyoming East in the Section I Championship last Wednesday.
Chapmanville (17-7) will get to stay at home in the other Region III Co-Final on Tuesday night as they will host the top-ranked Lady Warriors (17-4) with a state tournament berth on the line.
Mingo Central split with Summers County during the regular season with both teams winning on their home floor. The Lady Miners won 49-39 on Jan. 21 atop Miner Mountain and the Lady Bobcats won 37-33 on Feb. 11 in Hinton.
While the loss to Chapmanville on their home floor certainly stung, coach Davis Smith's message to her team in the postgame locker room was clear.
"The message to them just now was that it's not over," coach Davis Smith said. "We lost a game at Summers County earlier this year that we should not have lost...Our end goal is getting to Charleston and playing for a state championship. Yea losing a sectional championship at home is not great. But does that impact our team end goal? No, it does not. Trust me, we will be focused and be ready on Tuesday."
This will be the third consecutive season that Mingo Central and Summers County will square-off in a Region III Co-Final. Both of the previous two finals were at Mingo Central as the Lady Miners won 48-39 in 2021 and the Lady Bobcats returned the favor with a 50-36 triumph in 2022.
In the loss to the Lady Tigers on Friday night, Mingo Central never could get going offensively as they hit only 13-41 shots from the floor good for a 31 percent clip, including just 1-8 from 3-point range.
Despite the cold shooting, the Lady Miners were right in the game for much of the first three quarters.
A coast-to-coast layup by Bella Hall gave them an 8-7 lead after the first quarter of action but Chapmanville snatched the lead in the second quarter by outscoring the Lady Miners 12-8 to take a 19-16 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
Early in the third quarter Coach Kristina Gore's Lady Tigers pushed the lead to five at 23-18 after a layup by Haley Fleming but Mingo's Madisyn Curry, Alyssa Davis, and Dalaney Grimmett answered with three lay ins of their own to knot the game back up at 24 apiece midway through the third.
Chapmanville closed out the third quarter with a strong surge to take control of the game as Jaidon Mahon drained a pair of trifectas and Alaira Evans sunk one to give them 33-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter the Lady Tigers took their largest lead of the night at 37-24 after a bucket by Chloe Thompson, but Mingo Central answered with a 6-0 run and cut the lead back down to seven at 37-30 with 3:40 left to play.
After a timeout by coach Gore however, scores six straight points of their own to push the lead back to 13 and basically put the game out of reach for Mingo Central.
"This season has been a pretty tremendous one, and I thank God for the journey we've been on this season," Davis Smith said. "I have a peace about this loss tonight, and you know I'm not a good loser. But all things happen for a reason. We missed wide-open layups tonight. Not just Addie, but wide-open layups at the end of the game. We're going to trust God and his plan. We're going to go to Summers County, we're going to play hard, and that's all I can ask of this team."
Curry led the Lady Miners with 12 points and seven rebounds while Grimmett was next on the scoresheet with eight points. Addie Smith, who came into the game averaging 20.8 points per game, was limited to a season-low seven points in the loss.
Bella Hall added four points off the bench for Mingo while Davis scored three points and snagged nine rebounds.
Evans led all scorers on the night with 19 points for Chapmanville while Mahon was right behind her with 18 points.
The Lady Miners were playing without an important piece in 6'3" center Jenna Sparks (10.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.3 bpg) as she had suffered from appendicitis just 10 days prior.
Sparks is expected to be a game-time decision on Tuesday in Hinton. Tip-off between Mingo Central and Summers County is set for 7 p.m.
Score by Quarters
CRHS: 7 12 14 13 - 46
MCHS: 8 8 8 10 - 34
Scoring
CR: A. Evans 19, J. Mahon 18, H. Fleming 7, C. Thompson 2
MC: M. Curry 12, D. Grimmett 8, A. Smith 7, B. Hall 4, A. Davis 3