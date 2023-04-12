Mingo Central Lady Miners moved to one game over .500 on the season as they picked up wins over Phelps by a score of 11-8 on Monday and mercy ruled Tolsia 15-0 on Wednesday to improve their record to 9-8.
"The kids are playing better and playing more together this year," coach Patrick Cline said. "We're getting into a harder part of our schedule now. So hopefully we can show up and just play to our potential. When these girls play together and compete aggressively, they can play with whoever is on the other side."
In the Senior Night win over the Lady Rebels on Wednesday, Mingo Central got a one-hit shutout from senior hurler Ava Williams as she faced the minimum and struck out five batters over three innings.
Mingo Central scored three runs in the first inning and then blew the game open with a 10-run second to take a 13-0 lead. They secured the 15-run mercy rule with two runs in the home half of the third.
Ava Williams went 3-3 with a double and two runs for the Lady Miners while Hailey Williams finished 3-3 with a team best three runs scored. Kiarra Workman went 2-2 with a double while Gianna Akers and Mackendrick Hammond both went 2-3 with Akers legging out a triple and Hammond turning in a double.
Senior Lexi Hager and Annie White both turned in doubles to round out the offense.
Coach Cline spoke about the two seniors, Ava Williams and Hager, after the game and touched on what they have meant to the program.
"Lexi (Hager) is a very good ball player, she shows up and works hard at practice. She is just an excellent kid to coach. And Ava (Williams) is just one of those kids you remember. She works hard, plays hard, and competes every game. She always gives me 110 percent. Both of them we will miss. Both of them have excellent attitudes and are leaders."
MINGO CENTRAL 11 PHELPS 8 (Monday, April 10)
The Lady Miners had to rally for a come from behind win on Monday night at Phelps as they stormed back for an 11-8 win in nine innings.
The Lady Hornets had a 5-1 lead before Mingo Central rallied to tie the game with four runs in the top of the sixth. Both teams plated three runs in the seventh inning which sent the game to extra innings.
In the top of the ninth inning Gianna Akers and Mackendrick Hammond both walked to start off the inning and then came in to score on a clutch double from freshman Aubrey Plummer to give them the 10-8 lead.
Plummer scurried in on a wild pitch to give Mingo the 11-8 lead and Ava Williams shut down Phelps batters in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
Williams picked up the complete game win as she struck out 12 Phelps batters while giving up the eight runs on nine hits.
Lady Hornet pitcher Riley Spann was the tough luck loser as she struck out 17 Mingo batters across her nine innings but allowed 11 runs on eight hits while walking eight.
Plummer led Mingo at the plate as she went 3-4 with the double and three RBIs while Hammond went 2-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs batted in, and scored three times.
Akers singled and scored two times while Annie White and Kiarra Workman both added singles. Hailey Williams and Ava Williams both drew three walks with Hailey scoring three runs.
With the meat of their schedule approaching and a tough sectional tournament coming up down the line, coach Cline likes where his team is at going into the stretch run.
"I think we'll be more competitive in the sectional this year. As long as the girls show up and do what they are supposed to do we should be able to compete," Cline said.
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 1 4 3 0 3 - 11
PHS: 2 0 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 - 8
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.