Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

mc girls soccer jeremy davis .JPG
Buy Now

Mingo Central soccer coach Jeremy Davis looks on during game action early in the 2022 season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

PRINCETON — The Mingo Central Lady Miners picked up a key sectional win this past week as they shutout PikeView by a final score of 2-0. 

Head coach Jeremy Davis' Lady Miner squad caught a break in the first half of action when they was handed the lead after an own goal by PikeView. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you