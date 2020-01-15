NITRO — The Mingo Central Lady Miners were doomed by a slow start against Cardinal Conference foe Nitro on Saturday in the Wildcat Gymnasium as the home team held on for the 61-54 win.
The Lady Wildcats dominated the opening period as they held Mingo Central to only seven points in the stanza and jumped ahead to a 20-7 lead.
The Lady Miners led by first year coach Kim Davis-Smith began to slowly chip away at the Nitro lead as they trimmed the deficit to ten at 32-22 going into the halftime locker room.
Coming out of the break the two teams traded blows as both squads posted 16 points in the quarter to make the score 48-38 going into the final eight minutes.
The blue-and-white continued to claw their way back into the game in the fourth quarter against the Lady Cats as they cut the Nitro lead to single-digits, but they could not come all the way back as the red-and-white held on for the seven-point win.
Senior guard Ziah Rhodes scored a game high 26 points on 10-24 shooting in the loss for the Lady Miners. She also contributed seven rebounds and two steals.
Junior Scarlette Thomason was right behind her as she finished with 19 points, including 5-14 from beyond the three-point arc.
Thomason and Rhodes combined for 45 of the teams 54 points.
Jenna Wagoner’s added four points, Zoe Evans and Madisyn Curry each scored two, and Maliyah Martin finished with a point. Wagoner dished out six assists while Martin grabbed nine boards.
Emily Lancaster led Nitro with 21 points while Haley Carroll added 18 and Baylee Goins finished with 14.
The two teams shot fairly even from the floor as the Lady Miners hit 20-54 shots for 37%, while Nitro hit 24-68 attempts for a 38% clip. Nitro hit seven 3-pointers compared to six for Mingo Central. The Lady Miners were 8-14 from the foul line while Nitro hit 6-10.
CHAPMANVILLE 55, MINGO CENTRAL 48 (Jan. 8): The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team ran its record to 8-2 on the season and won its fifth straight game as the Lady Tigers defeated Mingo Central 55-48 on Wednesday night at home.
Olivia Dalton and Ali Williamson pitched in 17 points each for Chapmanville, while Hollie Blair had 12. Allie Farmer and Graci Brumfield netted five and four points respectively.
Williamson drained four big 3-pointers on the night.
Ziah Rhodes led Mingo Central with a game-high 18 points. Scarlett Thomason had 13, while Zoe Evans had eight, Jena Wagoner seven and Maliah Martin two.
The Miners led 12-10 after one quarter but fell behind 23-22 at halftime. Chapmanville led 37-34 after three and outscored Mingo Central 18-14 in the fourth.
“It was a big win for us,” CRHS coach Johnny Williamson said. “Olivia Dalton played really well tonight. Hollie Blair also played well and Allie Farmer was big on the boards.”
Chapmanville now stands at 9-2 on the season after the win.
The pair of road losses for Mingo Central brings them to 5-4 on the season.
They were back in action on Tuesday night at home against the highly ranked Wayne Pioneers, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
The Lady Miners will then play a pair of road contests on Friday at Lincoln County and then on Saturday at the Man Lady Hillbillies.
NOTE: Logan Banner Sports Editor Paul Adkins wrote the Chapmanville vs. Mingo Central game summary.