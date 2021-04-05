NEWTOWN — The Huntington St. Joe’s girls’ basketball team has established itself as one of West Virginia’s powerhouses on the hardwood over the past two decades when it comes to girls’ hoops, winning nine Class A state championships since 2009 alone.
The Mingo Central Lady Miners (7-2) hung right with the Lady Irish, who are currently ranked No. 5 in their first year competing in Class AAA, as the blue-and-white led the visitors by two at halftime but were outscored 32-21 in the second half as SJHS came away with the 65-56 win.
The visiting Lady Irish (9-2) set the pace to start the game and led by three at 18-15 after the first eight minutes of play but head coach Kim Davis Smith’s team turned the tide in the second quarter and outscored St. Joe 20-15 to take a 35-33 lead into the break.
Coming out of the halftime locker rooms the visitors took the lead back and held onto it at the end of the third quarter by a score 53-50.
In the final eight minutes of play, head coach Shannon Lewis’s club took control of the game for good as they clamped up on the defensive end and limited MCHS to only six points in the entire fourth period and secured the nine point road win.
Senior point guard Jenna Wagoner was the top scorer for the Lady Miners on the evening as she finished with 19 points on 7-12 shooting from the field while snatching five rebounds, dishing out four assists, but also commiting seven turnovers.
Fellow senior Scarlet Thomason followed her with 16 tallies on 6-19 shooting from the field, including only 3-11 from three-point range.
Sophomore center Madisyn Curry had her best game her Lady Miner career as she was credited with a career high 15 points and eight rebounds.
Megan Adkins and Alyssa Davis scored three points each to round out the scoring column for MCHS.
For the victors, Amya Damon dominated on the offensive end as she scored a game high 28 points and grabbed six rebounds. Damon finished a perfect 12-12 from the field for the ballgame, including 2-2 from deep.
MCHS was also scheduled to play at Summers County to close out the week in a rematch of a game on March 20 when SCHS handed them a 64-39 loss. Scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
The Lady Miners only have three games remaining on the schedule in the shortened 2021 regular season beginning on Monday, April 5 when they play Class AAA No. 3 Logan at Willie Akers Arena in a 7 p.m. tip.
MCHS will play at the Tolsia Lady Rebels on Wednesday and then are scheduled to close out the regular season on Saturday in a rematch at St. Joe.