NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central girls soccer squad lost a close, hard-fought game in their regular season finale Thursday, Oct. 13, as Class AAA Lincoln County came to Miner Mountain and left with a 2-1 win.
The visiting Lady Panthers jumped out early on Thursday night as Shannon Pellegrine gave them a 1-0 advantage in the first half.
The score remained the same until after halftime when Jenna Gue sprinted toward the Miner goal to find its mark to put LCHS ahead 2-1.
Late in the match the Lady Miners Makeisha Harness was rewarded a penalty kick, and she made Lincoln County pay as the senior hit the back of the net to cut the lead to 2-1 with five minutes to play. Mingo Central goalie Autumn White had eight saves in the loss.
MCHS team members were also wearing new "pink flamingo" jerseys for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Lady Miners, who were playing without injured scorer Bella Hall, finished out the regular season with a 6-12-2 record.
They were voted as the No. 4 seed in the sectional tournament, which began Monday, Oct. 17, when they hosted No. 5 seed James Monroe at Miner Mountain.
A win in that match would send Mingo Central to the sectional semifinals where they would play No. 1 seed Bluefield at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The championship match will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
