NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners improved to 2-0 to start the young season as they picked up a blowout 73-27 win over Sherman in their home opener high atop Miner Mountain last Tuesday night.
The host Lady Miners jumped all over the visiting Lady Tide from the opening tip-off as they led 22-7 after one period of play. MCHS pushed that lead to 39-12 going into halftime and extended it even further in the first eight minutes of the second half as they went into the fourth with a 59-15 lead.
Freshman point guard Addie Smith had another strong showing in her second career game for the Lady Miners as she netted 28 points, nine assists and four steals.
Smith had 31 points and 13 assists in the Lady Miners season opening win against Phelps.
Fellow freshman Bella Hall joined her in double-figures with 15 points and six rebounds off of the bench, while Alyssa Davis filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven steals.
Madisyn Curry had eight points and ripped down a game-high 14 rebounds for head coach Kim Davis Smith’s club, while Dalaney Grimmett chipped in seven points and seven boards.
For Sherman, Hailea Skeens was the lone bright spot on the night as she scored 20 of her team’s 27 points.
First-year head coach Rick Saunders’ Lady Tide struggled shooting the ball all night long as they logged 8-47 shooting from the field, good for a 17% clip. They also committed 18 turnovers.
Mingo Central fared much better shooting as they hit 32-56 shots for a 53% mark and only committed 11 turnovers of their own.
Sherman falls to 0-2 with the loss as they were scheduled to return home to host Chapmanville on Tuesday night and in-county rival Van on Wednesday.
Mingo Central improves to 2-0 with the win and they were scheduled to be back in action on Saturday against Pike Central, but the Hawks had to reschedule the game due to COVID-19.
The Lady Miners were scheduled to play at Scott on Monday night, stay on the road at East Ridge on Thursday, and then return home to host Phelps on Friday night.
Score by Quarters
SHS (0-2): 7 5 3 12 — 27
MCHS (2-0): 22 17 20 14 — 73
Scoring Summary
S: Skeens 20, Guthrie 3, Roop 2, Harvey 1, Keith 1.
MC: Smith 28, Hall 15, Davis 10, Curry 8, Grimmett 7, Adkins 3, Bradford 2.