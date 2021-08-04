The Mingo Central Lady Miners basketball team has been hard at work during the WVSSAC’s three-week summer practice period. Head coach Kim Davis Smith’s club finished out their summer conditioning this past weekend as they played in a team camp at Concord University on Saturday, picking up a pair of wins according to Davis Smith. MCHS will return three starters from the 2020 team which was the first in school history to reach the Girls State Tournament. The Lady Miners will also welcome freshman Addi Smith who played her 8th grade season at Belfry. She is the daughter of head coach Kim Davis Smith.
Lady Miners close out three-week period at Concord
