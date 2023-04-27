Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN – Mingo Central picked up a pair of wins to close out the regular season as they scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Van 12-10 on Tuesday night and then clobbered Tolsia 20-0 in three-innings on Wednesday in Glenhayes.

MINGO CENTRAL 12 VAN 10

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

