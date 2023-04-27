NEWTOWN – Mingo Central picked up a pair of wins to close out the regular season as they scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Van 12-10 on Tuesday night and then clobbered Tolsia 20-0 in three-innings on Wednesday in Glenhayes.
The Lady Miners scored 12 runs over their final three times to bat on Tuesday against Van as they swept the season series with the Bulldogs.
Mingo scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings and then plated two runs in the home half of the sixth to break up a game that was tied at 10 apiece and secure the two-run win.
Senior Ava Williams picked up the win in the circle as she went the complete game and struck out eight Bulldog batters. She also had a single at the plate and scored two runs.
Annie White led Mingo Central as she went a perfect 3-3 at the plate with three runs while Mackendrick Hammond went 2-4 with a double and two runs. Aubrey Plummer also had two hits, Kaylin Joplin had a triple and two runs, Gianna Akers also tripled, Katelyn Blankenship singled, while Hailey Williams and Loraleigh Parker both scored a run.
MINGO CENTRAL 20 TOLSIA 0
The Miners also picked up the season sweep over Tolsia on Wednesday night as they blasted the Rebels by a final score of 20-0 in three innings.
Mackendrick Hammond and Ava Williams both belted home runs in the win for Mingo as Williams logged a grand slam while Hammond’s was a 2-run shot. Both girls ended the game with three hits and three runs with Hammond also legging out two doubles.
Williams also picked up the win in the circle as she fired the three scoreless innings with six Ks.
Lexie Hager and Gianna Akers both had two hits including a double, Hailey Williams singled twice and scored three runs, while Annie White had a triple and scored twice.
Aubrey Plummer and Loraleigh Parker each singled while Kiarra Workman and Sarah Sizemore both walked and scored.
With the pair of wins Mingo Central moved into double-digits in the win column with a record of 11-14 on the season.
The Lady Miners got the No. 5 seed in next weeks Class AA Region IV Section II Softball Tournament and will play No. 4 seed Wayne (2-16) in the opening round on Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. Scott got the No. 1 seed, Logan got the No. 2 seed, and Chapmanville is No. 3.
With a win over the Lady Pioneers Mingo would then play top-seed Scott on May 3 at 6 p.m. A loss to Wayne would send them into the loser’s bracket where they would play the loser of the Logan Chapmanville matchup.
All of the sectional games will be played at Wayne High School.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.