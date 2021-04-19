NEWTOWN — No. 1 seed Mingo Central Lady Miners put away No. 2 seed Chapmanville with a 15-5 run to close out the girls’ Class AA Region 3 Section 2 Championship game on Friday night at Miner Mountain as they came away with a 54-42 win.
“We want to build something special here, and I try to instill in these kids that we are playing for a larger purpose,” Mingo Central head coach Kim Davis Smith said after the win. “That’s our goal and intent and this is just another stepping stone in that direction...Chapmanville has improved a lot this year, this probably wasn’t our best game but all that matters is the win.”
With the win head coach Kim Davis Smith’s squad improved to 8-4 on the season and secured a home game in the Region 3 Co-Final round on Wednesday as they welcome Region 3 Section 1 runner-up to town with a trip to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on the line.
Despite the loss, Chapmanville (3-11) is still alive as they also advanced to the Region 3 Co-Final round but will have to play on the road. The Lady Tigers will play at Region 3 Section 1 Champion Wyoming East on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“We’re disappointed. We really wanted to come up here and get a big win, but I couldn’t be more proud of this group.” Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said after the game. “When I look out on the floor in a sectional championship game and I see four freshman and a junior it really bodes well for our future...so we know we’re going to be back next year and we’ll be ready.”
In the Lady Miners win on Friday night, senior Scarlet Thomason came out red-hot as she connected on a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter of play as MCHS jumped out to a 16-9 lead after one quarter of play.
The Lady Tigers responded in the second quarter as they held Thomason scoreless in the stanza and Jaiden Mahon and Jena Dingess each sank a trey to help CRHS outscore Mingo 13-10 to trim the Miner lead to 26-22 at the half.
The two teams played even in the third quarter as MCHS got a late bucket from point guard Jenna Wagoner to outscore the Lady Tigers 13-11 in the quarter and take a 39-33 lead into the fourth.
Chapmanville had one more spurt in them as they got a three and a free-throw from Hollee Blair to start the quarter and cut the Lady Miner lead to two at 39-37.
MCHS dominated the rest of the way however as they scored 15 of the games next 20 points to surge past the Logan county foe and secure the 12-point win.
For the Lady Miners, Wagoner was the leading scorer on the night as she scored a game high 21 points on 6-12 shooting from the field, including 2-6 from deep, while also dishing four assists. She was 7-8 from the charity-stripe in the game, including a perfect 4-4 in her eight-point fourth quarter.
Thomason added 14 points on the night as she sank 4-13 three-pointers while sophomore center Madisyn Curry turned in a double-double with 13 points, 14 rebounds, and three steals. Nine of Curry’s rebounds were on the offensive end.
Alyssa Davis and Megan Adkins each added three points and seven rebounds apiece to the cause for MCHS.
For Chapmanville, Blair led the scoring attack as she finished with 17 points on 7-10 shooting from the field while also snagging nine boards. Jena Dingess joined her in double-figures with 11 points as she sank a team high three 3-point shots.
Mahon was next on the scoresheet with seven points and eight rebounds, Chloe Thompson contributed three points, seven rebounds, and six blocked shots while Claire Dingess and Riley Lucas each finished with two points to round out the scoring for CRHS.
The Lady Miners did play Summers County one time in the regular season all the way back on March 20 when the Lady Bobcats handed them their worst loss of the season with 64-39 defeat at Miner Mountain.
Wednesday’s matchup in Wyoming County will be Chapmanville’s first game against Wyoming East this season.