LOGAN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners made noise statewide in the nightcap of the Wildcat Classic inside Logan’s Willie Akers Arena on Saturday night as they knocked off defending AA state champion and No. 2 ranked Parkersburg Catholic 42-25.

“This is a significant win for our team, and this season, and our program for sure,” Mingo coach Kim Davis-Smith said after the game. “Our girls were ready to play. We had a long delay and I was a little concerned about how we would play. We hadn’t had a game since Dec. 22. I really thought we played well given the fact that we hadn’t played in so long, especially defensively. We still have room for improvement but I’m very much pleased with the effort.”

