LOGAN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners made noise statewide in the nightcap of the Wildcat Classic inside Logan’s Willie Akers Arena on Saturday night as they knocked off defending AA state champion and No. 2 ranked Parkersburg Catholic 42-25.
“This is a significant win for our team, and this season, and our program for sure,” Mingo coach Kim Davis-Smith said after the game. “Our girls were ready to play. We had a long delay and I was a little concerned about how we would play. We hadn’t had a game since Dec. 22. I really thought we played well given the fact that we hadn’t played in so long, especially defensively. We still have room for improvement but I’m very much pleased with the effort.”
The Lady Miners, who came into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the latest Class AA AP Poll, improved to 8-1 with the win which accomplished their best start to a season in school history the same week they received their highest ranking ever in a top 10 poll.
Mingo Central earned the win over the powerhouse Crusaders by playing stifling defense from the opening tip of the game until the final horn. MCHS held Parkersburg Catholic to single digit points in all four quarters of the game including just seven points for the entire first half as the Miners led 22-7 at the break.
“Our defense and our rebounding have really been a point of emphasis for us this year,” coach Davis Smith said. “I’ve felt like we always could be a better defensive team than we had been. Defense wins ballgames, period...That’s really kind of been our focus and it’s still not where it needs to be. But Parkersburg Catholic is a good team, they are a legacy program and it’s an important win for our kids.”
Sophomore point guard Addie Smith once again paced the Lady Miners in scoring as she finished with a game high 19 points, including 7 of 8 free-throws, and grabbed five rebounds.
6’3” center Jenna Sparks had a huge game in her first contest for the Lady Miners after recently transferring from Pikeville as she finished with 16 points on 7-11 shooting.
“I think it was pretty evident what she brings to us,” coach Davis Smith said of Sparks. “On defense her size creates people to alter their shots and they think about shooting a little bit more when you have that wingspan there. Offensively just that target and being able to pass it inside is huge for us. We already had a really solid team for sure but adding those pieces to the puzzle will be extremely beneficial to our team.”
Sparks transferred to Mingo Central last week after playing in 10 games this season for Pikeville where she averaged 6.5 points and 5 rebounds per game.
Senior Megan Adkins added four points for the Lady Miners while Dalaney Grimmett scored two and Madisyn Curry finished with one. Alyssa Davis, Bella Hall, and Madisyn Curry each had three assists to lead MCHS.
Mingo Central is now set to return home for arguably the biggest home game remaining of the regular season as they will host No. 1 Wyoming East on Wednesday at Miner Mountain.
The Lady Warriors handed Mingo Central their only loss of the season in a 57-40 setback in New Richmond on Dec. 22.
MC: A. Smith 19, J. Sparks 16, M. Adkins 4, D. Grimmett 2, M. Curry 1, B. Hall 0, A. Davis 0
PC: M. Tokodi-Ruth 9, J. Thorn 6, M. Sampson 5, D. Hardbarger 3, I. Deangelo 2
