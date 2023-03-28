NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners picked up their fourth consecutive win on Tuesday night at home as they blew out visiting Westside by a final score of 18-3 in four innings.
The Lady Miners wasted no time jumping all over the visitors as they plated 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning to blow the game wide open.
"The girls are really working hard in practice and coming together as a team. There's no big I's and little You's, they all play together. That's the difference," Lady Miner coach Patrick Cline said after the win. "They pick each other up and elevate each other. Instead of playing down they're all playing up right now."
Senior catcher Mackendrick Hammond led Mingo Central at the plate as se went 4-4 with a double and four RBIs. Winning pitcher Ava Williams went a perfect 2-2 with three runs scored while freshman Aubrey Plummer also went 2-2, scored a team high four runs, and knocked in three.
Lexi Hager, Gianna Akers, and Hailey Williams each added two hits and all scored a pair of runs to help the cause for the Lady Miners while Annie White legged out an inside-the-park home run.
Kiarra Workman and Kaylin Joplin each had singles to round out the offense for Mingo Central.
"Batting has always been our Achilles heel," coach Cline said. "But they're starting to come around and get a lot better with the bat."
Williams got the win in the circle as she went the complete game and allowed just the three runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
Score by Innings
WHS: 0 0 3 0 - 3
MCHS: 12 1 4 1 - 18
MINGO CENTRAL 5 PHELPS 4 (Monday, March 27)
The Lady Miners earned a walk-off win on Monday night against local rival Phelps as speedy Hailey Williams scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to give her team the 5-4 win.
Williams once again picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Miners as she pitched the complete game and struck out 11 Lady Hornets while only allowed the four runs on four hits.
"Ava is solid, that's all you can say about Ava. Batting or pitching, she's just solid," Cline said. "Mack (Hammond) behind the place is hard to beat. She very seldom ever lets a ball get by her. Honestly the whole team is playing really solid right now. The effort is the key. When you play aggressive like they are playing right now they are hard to beat."
Gianna Akers provided the big stick at the plate in this game as she went 2-3 with four runs batted in. Ava Williams, Kaylin Joplin, and Lexi Hager each singled while Annie White scored a pair of runs.
Score by Innings
PHS: 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 - 4
MCHS: 0 0 0 2 0 2 1 - 5
MINGO CENTRAL 6 VAN 5 (Thursday, March 23)
Mingo Central scored a road win at Van on Thursday, March 23 as they scored five runs over the sixth and the seventh inning to come back for a 6-5 win.
Lexi Hager, Mackendrick Hammond, and Ava Williams each went 2-4 on the day with Hager knocking in two runs with a double and Hammond recording one RBI. Williams helped her own cause by scoring a team high two runs.
Aubrey Plummer added a double for Mingo Central while Gianna Akers also singled home a run. Kiarra Workman and Hailey Wiliams both reached base and scored a run to help the cause for the Lady Miners.
Ava WIlliams once again picked up the win in the circle as she fired all seven innings and went gave up five runs on 10 hits with four Ks. She worked out of several jams as her defense made some key plays behind her.
Mingo Central's record sits at 4-4 on the season after the four game winning streak.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 1 0 0 2 3 - 6
VHS: 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 - 5