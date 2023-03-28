Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners picked up their fourth consecutive win on Tuesday night at home as they blew out visiting Westside by a final score of 18-3 in four innings. 

The Lady Miners wasted no time jumping all over the visitors as they plated 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning to blow the game wide open. 

