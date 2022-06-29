The Mingo Central Lady Miners and head coach Kim Davis Smith put in plenty of work on the hardwood during the month of June as they took advantage of the three-week summer practice period and attended a trio of team camps. MCHS’ first camp was in Tennessee at East Tennessee State University, the second camp was at nearby University of Pikeville, and the final camp was at Rio Grande University in Ohio. The Lady Miners return every player from a team that went 16-9 and won the sectional championship this past season.
Lady Miners attend trio of team camps
