PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps Lady Hornets will have arguably the youngest team in the 15th Region this season as their roster boasts only one senior, one junior, two sophomores, three freshman, three 8th graders, and two 7th graders.
The Lady Hornets went 18-12 a season ago but lost four of their top five scorers, including standout Danielle Prater. Prater finished her career as arguably the top player in the history of the Phelps Girls’ Basketball program as she finished her career with 2,479 points, and averaged 18 points and seven assists a game last season.
Also lost to graduation was Chloe Smith (9.5 pg) and Alyssa Sargent (3.7 ppg) while the teams top inside threat from a season ago in Kyle Hall (10 ppg, 10 rpg) transferred in the offseason to Pikeville for her junior season.
Senior Kacie Dotson is the only returning contributor for the Lady Hornets from a season ago when se averaged 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. She will be relied upon to step up the scoring and be a team leader in multiple categories in 2021.
The only other upperclassmen on the roster listed by the KHSAA for the blue-and-white is junior Sarah Sargant, who has not played basketball since her 8th grade season.
MiKayla Layne and Amelia Casey are the two sophomores on the Phelps roster while the freshman are Danielle Harris, Kaylynn Layne, and Kylie McCoy.
The Lady Hornets will be coached this season by Devin Compton who took over at the beginning of last season. She could not be reached for comment o the upcoming season.
Phelps will begin the season on Jan. 5 at Shelby Valley and will then play their home opener two days later on Jan. 7 at home against Magoffin County.