PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — The Phelps Lady Hornets continued their strong start to the season this past Thursday night as they traveled to June Buchanan and left with a 65-33 win.
The win for coach Justin McCoy’s team improved their record to 6-2 in the early part of the season as they have also picked up wins over Shelby Valley, Hurley, Twin Valley, and Hancock County out of Sneedville, Tennessee.
In the win over the Lady Crusaders freshman guard Caleigh McCoy paced the Lady Hornets with a game high 19 points. Fellow guard Kylea Weddington was right behind her as she dropped 18 points with the due combining for 37 points between the two of them.
Forward Faith Potter also reached double-figures with 12 points while senior Amelia Casey added eight points, 12 rebounds, and five blocked shots.
Skylar Rife was next with five points and she also chipped in seven rebounds while Kaylyn Slone scored two points and Hailey Blankenship rounded out the offense with a point.
The Lady Hornets will look to improve on their 6-2 mark as they are set to travel to Jenkins for a game on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
