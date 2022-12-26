Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — The Phelps Lady Hornets continued their strong start to the season this past Thursday night as they traveled to June Buchanan and left with a 65-33 win.

The win for coach Justin McCoy’s team improved their record to 6-2 in the early part of the season as they have also picked up wins over Shelby Valley, Hurley, Twin Valley, and Hancock County out of Sneedville, Tennessee.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you