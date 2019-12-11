PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps Lady Hornets picked up a win in their season opening game on Tuesday, Dec. 3, as they rolled past rival Hurley 68-33 on a night when they honored the late Gabby McCoy at the McCoy Athletic Center.
The Lady Hornets were playing their first game without McCoy, who would have been a senior this season, after she tragically passed away in June.
Hornet fans, cheerleaders and players wore pink during the game and a chair was decorated and left empty on the Phelps bench in memory of McCoy.
Phelps jumped ahead early on against the visiting Lady Rebels taking a 22-9 lead after one and extending that lead to 42-14 going into halftime. They added to the lead in the second half outscoring Hurley 26-19 the rest of the way to secure the 35-point win.
Star senior Danielle Prater led the Lady Hornets with 24 points, eight assists, and five rebounds while Chloe Smith added 14 points, including four three-pointers.
Kyle Hall also reached double-figures finishing with 10 and also yanked down five boards. Junior Kacie Dotson contributed seven points, Alyssa Sargent and Faith Potter tossed in four, Amelia Casey tallied three, and Kaylynn Layne chipped in two.
The Lady Hornets shot 45 percent from the field while holding Hurley to just 25 percent. They also forced the Lady Rebels into 29 turnovers while only committing six themselves.
The win for Phelps came without coach Johnny Fields, the head coach from the past four seasons, being on the sidelines as he resigned as head coach days before the first game, according to a source close to the situation.
Devin Stiltner has taken over head coaching duties and she is being helped by Duane Abshire.
The Lady Hornets are back in action on Thursday, Dec. 12, against Man.
Score by quarters
Phelps (1-0): 22 20 13 13 — 68
Hurley, VA (0-1): 9 5 8 11 — 33
Scoring
Phelps: Prater 24, Sargent 4, Smith 14, Dotson 7, Hall 10, Layne 2, Casey 3, Potter 4
Hurley: Emily Justus 2, Endicott 10, Davis 13, Belcher 3, Blankenship 3, Emma Justus 2