PHELPS, Ky. — Top seed Pike Central got off to a quick start in the 60th District Championship on Wednesday against Belfry as the Lady Hawks came away with the 8-1 victory.
Pike Central scored two runs in the first inning on a RBI single from Livi Sanders and a sacrifice from Kaiden Hess and then blew the game open with a five spot in the second to take a 7-0 lead.
In the five run inning the Lady Hawks benefited from a questionable call as Taylor Hannah ripped a ball down the third base line that looked to be foul but the umpires called it fair, which allowed the first two runs of the rally to score.
The third run of the inning came in after a Belfry error and then the final two came as Sanders delivered a two-run double to make it 7-0 Hawks.
Head coach Ryan Chapman’s Lady Pirates finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning as Natalie Fite and Molly Fahm worked back-to-back walks and then Cameron Childers roped a RBI double to left to score Fite and make it 7-1.
Pike Central pitcher Chloe Hannah got out of the jam and stranded two runners on base as she got Belfry’s Brianna Tello to fly out to third to end the threat.
The Lady Hawks would get that run back in the bottom half of the inning as they capitalized on another Belfry error to reach the final tally o 8-1.
Hannah took the win in the circle for PCHS as she only allowed one run on three hits with 10 Ks and five walks.
Fahm took the loss for Belfry as she allowed eight runs, four earned, on five hits with five Ks and three walks. She also hit three batters.
Seniors Kylee Phillips and Linzee Phillips had the other other hits in the game besides Childers RBI double as Kylee also roped a double and Linzee led the game off with a single.
The loss for Belfry sees their season record fall to 17-10 but they remain alive as they will still advance to the 15th Region Tournament as a No. 2 seed.
This year’s 15th Region tourney is set to begin on Monday, May 30 and will be hosted by Belfry High School.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 3 2
PCHS: 2 5 0 0 1 0 x — 8 5 0