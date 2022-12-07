MADISON- The Scott Lady Hawks won just three games in 2021-22, but head coach Kevin Harper believes his team’s performance will be a lot different this year.
“We’ll be a lot different team this year than we were last year, this is going to be the first year that every player who’s playing has only played for me, so they’re going to know what to expect and they’ve been in the system,” said Harper.
The Lady Hawks will have a lot of youth this season, as seven sophomores make up the roster.
The team contains two seniors, Gracie Griggs and Jenna Butcher.
Butcher, an accomplished multi-sport athlete with a state tennis title, said that she’s excited to begin her last high school season.
“I think that I’m going in with a good attitude because I just want to enjoy my last season,” said Butcher.
“I’m going to try to make the most of it, and make it last honestly.”
Butcher praised the work ethic of her underclassmen teammates.
“Even last year, the freshman class brought in a lot of help for us, Kelsey Harper is probably the best shooter on the team and maybe our best player, she’s brought a lot to the table and Haven Tomblin has been working hard this offseason, she’s bringing a lot,” said Butcher. “A lot of girls have just stepped up to buy into the offseason that coach Harper has been getting us in to.”
Butcher said that closing out games is an important factor to her team succeeding this season.
“We just have to be able to close out games, I know last year we weren’t able to close out games, we’d always start bad in the first or third quarter. We’ve got to be able to play a full game and close out in the fourth quarter,” concluded Butcher.
Lady Hawk fans can also look for sophomore Kelsey Harper to have an explosive season.
Harper was Scott’s leading scorer last year and she was top 10 in the state in made three pointers.
Kelsey Harper said that hustle is a focus for her team.
“We definitely have to hustle a lot this season, we don’t have tall players so we definitely have to hustle,” she said.
Harper said that additionally, shots have to fall for the Lady Hawks to win games this year.
“Definitely shots have to fall and we need to be on top of defense, getting every loose ball and just hustling 100 percent,” she concluded.
Coach Harper said that he’s been impressed by his team’s chemistry throughout the preseason.
“One good thing we’ve got is that our players get along on and off the court, we had a scrimmage last week and I think we played three good quarters with some adjustments that we made during the off season,” he said.
“I think we’re a pretty good shooting team, we have shooters on the floor and hopefully that will help us throughout the season,” concluded Harper.
The Lady Hawks will open their season up with back-to-back home contests against Buffalo and Elkins.
2022-23 Scott Girls Basketball Schedule
Dec 01, 22 Buffalo home 7 p.m.
Dec 03, 22 Elkins home 4:15 p.m.
Dec 06, 22 Point Pleasant away 7 p.m.
Dec 08, 22 Mingo Central away 7 p.m.
Dec 13, 22 Wayne home 7 p.m.
Dec 16, 22 Sherman away 7 p.m.
Dec 19, 22 Logan home 7 p.m.
Dec 22, 22 Van home 7 p.m.
Dec 27, 22 Ironton away 7 p.m.
Jan 05, 23 Buffalo away 7 p.m.
Jan 09, 23 Chapmanville away 7 p.m.
Jan 14, 23 Lincoln County away 7 p.m.
Jan 16, 23 Poca away 7 p.m.
Jan 19, 23 Nitro away 7 p.m.
Jan 23, 23 Logan away 7 p.m.
Jan 26, 23 Sissonville home 7 p.m.
Jan 28, 23 Lincoln County home 7 p.m.
Jan 30, 23 Herbert Hoover home 7 p.m.
Feb 02, 23 Winfield home 7 p.m.
Feb 09, 23 Chapmanville home 7 p.m.
Feb 13, 23 Wayne away 7 p.m.
Feb 16, Sherman home 7 p.m.
