MADISON — The Scott High School girls’ basketball team won just three games last night but are hoping for improvement with a youthful squad this season.
Scott has three starters back and will look to build around those players .
The Lady Hawks lost two senior from last year, including Leah Davis, who was an All-Cardinal Conference Second Team pick.
“We have some players returning from last year,” said Scott coach Kevin Harper. “This is my first full season. My first year I took over the day tryouts started. No off-season there. Last year with COVID there was no off-season. This is my first full year to get the girls ready and it’s going well. The girls that came out during the off-season and worked have improved and I’m excited for those players.”
Scott finished 3-13 last season, falling 61-48 to Lincoln County in the Class AAA sectional tourney. The Lady Hawks scored wins over Poca, Van and Sherman a year ago.
Three starters are back for the Lady Hawks, including seniors Gracie Ferrell and Shea Miller. Ferrell was a Second-Team All-Conference selection last season, while Miller was an Honorable Mention All-Conference pick.
“Gracie Ferrell worked a lot during the off-season,” Harper said. “I expect big things out of her this year. She’s a matchup nightmare for anyone we play. She can play inside or outside. I’ve told her several times that we are going to play through her. I expect a big season from her. We also expect a lot from Shea Miller. She’s a shooter and a scorer and we’ve got to have her consistency to get us going. You have to have shooters in order to be successful. I’m looking to have a lot of shooters this year and Shea is one of the most important ones. When she gets on a roll she shoots the lights out.”
Jenna Butcher, a junior starter and the Scott point guard, also returns.
“Most nights she’s going to guard the other team’s best player,” Harper said. “She’s a hustler. I’ve pushed her this off-season to be more of a scorer. She has the ability to score. She’s shooting a lot better and she’s worked a lot on her shot this off-season. That’s what I thought she needed. If you have three girls who can score on a high school team you are going to do well. That’s what we’ve got to have.”
Several are fighting to fill those last two starting positions.
Senior Abby Walls, who did not play last year, could have one of those spots.
“She’s a volleyball player and she will give us a big presence inside,” Harper said. “She’s a good rebounder and a good defender. Abby will take charges for us too. We missed her last year but we got her back this year. She’s going to be a good one for us.”
Brooke Ball and Carlie Adkins are Scott’s other two seniors.
“She’s going to be key player to come in for us to give us some minutes, rebound, play defense and score when she can,” Harper said.
Skylare Turner is the team’s lone sophomore.
The Lady Hawks’ roster is then rounded out with their eight incoming freshmen in Kelsey Harper, Haven Tomblin, Olivia Moore, Amelia Smith, Chrissy Roberts, Chelsea Roberts, Madison Myers and Kyleigh Nunnery.
“After that, it’s up in the air. I’ve got a really young team,” Coach Harper said. “I have two freshmen I think that will be contributors at some point of the season in Kelsey Harper and Havin Tomblin. I think both will be able to contribute at some point to our varsity team. Both put in work this summer. When you come in as a freshman it’s going to be tough but Kelsey is shooting the lights out right now.”
Scott is scheduled to open the season on Dec. 2 at Charleston Catholic. The Lady Hawks then play at home on Dec. 7 against Wayne in the Cardinal Conference opener.
The Lady Hawks’ schedule is difficult this season.
“Everybody knows that the Cardinal Conference is one of the toughest girls’ basketball conferences in the state,” Harper said. “We play somebody tough just about every time we play. Outside of the conference we have some tough games as well. I’m not looking for a pancake schedule. I want a tough schedule so by the time the sectional tournament rolls around my girls will be ready to play. We definitely have a tough schedule this year.”
Scott plays in a four-team Class AAA sectional this season with Logan, Lincoln County and Wayne.
Logan is the defending sectional champs and advanced all the way to the Class AAA state tournament semifinals before bowing to Fairmont Senior. Logan beat Huntington St. Joe in last year’s sectional title game, however, the Irish are not in the section this season.
“Huntington St. Joe is not in it this year,” Harper said. “We have a very tough sectional and regional and it’s tough from top to bottom.”
This is the last year of the WVSSAC’s two-year pilot program which divides schools across the state into four classes.
Harper said he likes the four-class format and hope it is extended beyond this season.
“I think overall I like the four-class system,” he said. “We are in a tough spot here at Scott. Five will tell us we will stay in Triple-A and five will tell us we will be in Double-A. If we stay a four-class system I don’t what the future holds for us here whether we will stay Triple-A or go back to Double-A. With dropping enrollment we might be going back to Double-A and if that happens you’ll be looking at a whole new section.”