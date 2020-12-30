VAN — First year head coach Sam Terry said that what his team may lack in overall experience at some positions they will make up for with athleticism and work ethic.
“We were able to practice just a few days before everything was shut down due to Covid,” Terry said. “What I saw I really liked and the girls seem to have solid fundamentals and we’ll be young but we’ll be athletic and we’ll work hard to improve.”
Gone to graduation are 1000-point career scorer Karlie Lafauci and productive teammates Kensley White and Abby Sampson from a team that went (16-6) a year ago. Terry added that the cupboard isn’t bare.
“We definitely have some skilled players to work with and build this program around,” he added.
Terry, who previously served as a head coach at Riverside High has also coached in the middle school ranks. The Kanawha County resident spent his playing days under retired Sherman High coach Ballard Slone in the early 1990s and is a native of Nellis. He is a 1994 graduate.
“Boone County is familiar to me obviously and I know a few folks there so it does feel like coming home to some extent,” he said. “I have good memories growing up there and playing ball as a kid.”
Coach Terry spoke about what the team has returning and it starts in the post with Alyssa Sampson who averaged double-digits in scoring last season.
“She is one of our most experienced returning players and we look forward to her continuing to develop as a player,” he said. “She does a lot of things well.”
Van will be sprinkled with juniors, sophomores and freshman in 2021. Jazmyn Gibson and Autumn Estep will join Sampson as junior leaders for a squad void of seniors.
Sophomore Emma Wilcox serves as the tallest player and will see some work in the paint.
“I was impressed with what the girls were able to pick up in just a few days in terms of how we’ll be doing things,” Terry said. “They were able to grasp it pretty quickly.”
Sophomore guards Maycee Johner and Rylea Gogas stood out to the new coach in those early few days of practice along with a few incoming freshman who showed promise.
Forward Emilee White will also see minutes and compete for playing time.
“Right now, we have to get in there in January and really evaluate our roster and see where we are,” he said. “It is going to be challenging with all of the delays and scheduling changes we’ve all had to make. We are trying to keep all of the games we had scheduled for after we get back (Jan. 11).”
Coach Terry said that the style of play will be team-oriented while putting the ball in the hands of multiple girls.
“Last year, they leaned a lot of the LaFauci girl who was an excellent scorer and did so many things really well,” Terry said. “This year, we’ll be more team-oriented. We won’t have anyone scoring 20 points per-game. I think we’ll make up for that as a group and I believe we are capable of doing that on a consistent basis.”
Coach Terry said that his style of play will involve motion and “overload” situational basketball where the offense looks to overload or congest one side of the floor to create opportunities for easy buckets.
“I like to adapt to what our personnel is,” he said. “Previously, my style was more “up and down” the floor. I think it is important to utilize your strengths and I am still evaluating that. I know that we aren’t lacking in skill or fundamentals so that is half of the battle.”
As of press time, coach Terry had yet to select a paid assistant coach or a volunteer coach. The Lady Bulldogs open with cross-county rival Sherman at Van on Jan. 22.