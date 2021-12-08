VAN — Van High will return experienced shooters in 2021-22 and Head Coach Sam Terry looks for an improved squad.
“In early practices we’re looking more crisp and experienced in running our offense,” he said. “We will be much improved, particularly on the offensive end of the court.”
The Class A Lady Bulldogs struggled to score points in 2020 in what was a COVID-19-shortened season that saw the Boone County School post a 1-8 record after sectional play concluded their season with a 71-15 loss to Tug Valley in Logan.
While the squad returns experience, numbers are down for the roster as Van will dress seven girls.
“We’re down to seven and I’m hoping that a couple of girls will commit who have not committed yet and they both have some experience,” Terry said.
The Lady Bulldogs return their leading scorer (10.5 ppg) in Emma Wilcox who was a member of the 2020 CVN All-Boone County Team.
“Emma is a really good scorer,” Terry said. ”She has good skills and can handle the ball in and out of the paint and is a natural rebounder.”
Van will lean on a trio of seniors in Autumn Estep, Jazmyn Gibson and Alyssa Sampson.
Sampson only played one game last season before breaking a bone in her foot and missing the rest of the year. Sampson brings rugged play in the paint to the team and will be counted on for rebounding numbers on both ends of the floor, according to her coach.
“She’s going to be a tremendous help to us getting her back,” he said .”She’s athletic and can shoot and averaged 8 points per-game as a sophomore.”
Terry is entering his second season as head coach and said that the team lost Erica Perry — a sophomore who led the squad in scoring late in the season. Perry’s family moved to the northern part of the state.
“She was coming along well and we really hate that she isn’t with us,” Terry added.
Junior returners Emilee White will contribute at forward with Rylea Gogas handling shooting guard. Maycee Johner will be the team’s point guard.
“She played all summer and was there for all of the summer workouts and has taken some strides in her game,” the coach added.
Terry said that while the numbers may be down with only seven girls, he returns more experience than he had last season with 12 on the opening night roster.
“I think we only ended up with two girls with varsity experience last season and we’re coming back with some this season so that is good right out of the gate,” he added. “WE really appear to be executing our offense much more precisely and the girls are definitely improved.
As of press time, the squad will play in a Boone County Basketball showcase on Nov. 27 where they will face cross-county and season foes Scott and Sherman.
“It is going to be fun this season because I’ve been able to see each girls’ improvements and development,” he said. “They are working hard and it shows in our practices. We’re just looking to improve and get better every game.”
Betty Brown will serve as an assistant coach for the Lady Bulldogs who kick off their season at home when they host Hannan on Dec. 3.