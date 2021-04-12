WILLIAMSON — The Burch Lady Bulldogs rode a furious third quarter to come back and defeat the Lenore Lady Rangers 32-28 to capture their third consecutive Mingo County Middle School Girls Championship in a game played on Saturday afternoon at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
In the first half of play, the No. 1 seed Lady Rangers controlled the pace of the game as their full-court press defense caused Burch to turn the ball over multiple times and limit their chances offensively.
Lenore took advantage of their opportunities in the opening half as they led 7-4 after the first quarter of play and then rode the hot hand of McKenzie Browning in the second quarter as she scored seven of her teams eight points and helped them take a 15-8 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the break, coach Greg “Hootie” Smith’s Lady Bulldog squad looked like a completely new squad as the halftime adjustments paid dividends and they came out on fire.
BMS started the third on an 8-0 run and took a 16-15 lead with 2:50 to go in the quarter before Bailee Hall sank a two-pointer to give Lenore the lead back at 17-16.
The two teams continued to trade baskets as the Rangers led 21-20 late in the third before Bam Mosby converted back-to-back and-ones to give her team a 24-21 lead going into the fourth.
In the final eight minutes, Burch added to their lead as Jerryah Warren sank a shot and Mattie Estepp scored back-to-back baskets off of the banch to give them their largest lead at 30-24 with 3:44 to play.
After a timeout by Lenore coach Aileen Perry, Browning connected on a hoop plus the harm as she was fouled on a layup and sank the free-throw to trim the Burch lead to 30-27.
The Lady Rangers would not get any closer however as they would not score another field goal from the floor and Burch would be able to hold on for the four-point win.
Mosby turned in a monster performance in the paint for the Lady ‘Dogs as she finished with a team best 11 points and snatched down 20 rebounds.
Gianna Akers and Estepp was next on the score sheet with six points apiece , Bug Akers followed them with five, while Warren and Bella Hall rounded out the scoring with two.
Browning was the games leading scorer as she finished with 14 points, including 7-8 from the foul-line, while Hall followed her with eight.
Haven Deskins, Kailyn Colegrove, and Mattie Colegrove each totaled two points to round out the scoring for the Lady Rangers.
In the consolation game, the Gibert Lady Lions claimed third place as they defeated Williamson 20-7.