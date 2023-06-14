The Tug Valley baseball team had three players named to the Class A All-State Team as juniors Conner Lackey, Dakota Ooten, and Julian Vance all were Honorable Mention selections.
Lackey served as the team's ace on the mound as he faced nearly every top team the Panthers face and finished with a 2-4 record with a 5.25 ERA in 13 games pitched. He fired a team best 45.1 innings striking out 60 batters.
At the plate Lackey hit in the three-hole and finished with a .272 batting average with seven doubles and 13 RBIs.
Vance served as the team's backstop all season long and hit from the leadoff position in the lineup. He led the team with a .333 batting average with six doubles, one triple, 12 RBIs, a team best 19 runs, and 19 steals.
Ooten hit from the cleanup spot in the lineup and turned in a .269 average with a team high four triples, three doubles, a home run, and a team high 14 RBIs. He also swiped 19 bags and tied Vance with a team high 19 runs scored.
Ooten also saw time on the mound for coach Teddy Hall's squad as he went 3-1 with a 4.12 ERA in 11 games. He had 45 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched.
The Panthers finished the season with a 10-18 record but got hot at the end of the season as they came within one game of the sectional championship.
Here is the full Class A All-State list as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association:
P – Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated, Sr.
P – Bryce Zuspan, Wahama. Jr.
P – Xander Allara, Charleston Catholic, Fr.
C – Reece Patterson, Greater Beckley, Sr.
C – Zade Billings, Tyler Consolidated, Jr.
Inf – Caleb Nutter, Buffalo, Sr.
Inf – Caden Hall, Gilmer County, Sr.
Inf –Luke Blaydes, Charleston Catholic, Soph.
Inf –Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown, Jr.
Out – Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated, Sr. (captain)
Out – Colton Hall, Gilmer County, Jr.
Out – Logan Roach, Wahama, Sr.
Util – Jonah DiCocco, Charleston Catholic, Soph.
Util – Aaron Henry, Wahama, Sr.
Util – William “Bumby” Van Meter, Petersburg, Sr.
P – Bryant Yoak, Calhoun County, Jr.
P – Larry Bigham, Midland Trail, Sr.
P – Layton Wageman, South Harrison, Soph.
C – Anthony Anglin, Ravenswood, Sr.
C – Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe, Jr.
Inf - Quentin Owens, Ritchie County, Sr.
Inf – Braydon McClung, Greenbrier West, Jr.
Inf – Brandon Isaac, Summers County, Jr.
Inf – Parker Schramm, Williamstown, Soph.
Out – Jace Adkins, Man, Sr. (captain)
Out – Mason Kisamore, Tucker County, Sr.
Util – Bo Persinger, Midland Trail, Sr.
Util – Caleb Sutton, Doddridge County, Fr.
Util – Ben Lane, Summers County, Jr.
Util – Dale Boone, Greenbrier West, Sr.
Adam Angel IV, Cameron; Coy Angel, Cameron; Beau Bennett, Ravenswood; Jared Butcher, Sherman; Ethan Clark, Tyler Consolidated; Hunter Crist, Greater Beckley Christian; Braydin Coleman, Williamstown; Josiah DeMoss, St. Mary’s; Aaron Dempsey, Midland Trail; Bryce Downey, Buffalo; Aiden Eddy, Doddridge County; Seth Gain, South Harrison; Cole Goldizen, Notre Dame; Eli Grubb, Greater Beckley Christian; Caleb Hall, Gilmer County; Evan Hamilton, East Hardy; Mason Hamilton, East Hardy; Cody Harrell, Midland Trail; Preston Heslep, Notre Dame; Parker Hopkins, Trinity Christian; Brady Kocher, Magnolia; Colton Jones, Summers County; Junior Jones, James Monroe; Clayton Kisamore, Pendleton County; Conner Lackey, Tug Valley; Braxton Messer, Man; Sam Miller, St. Marys Gannon Morris, Charleston Catholic; Dakota Ooten, Tug Valley; Ryan Parker, Trinity Christian; Dawson Price, East Hardy; Luke Rokisky, Doddridge County; Shayne Sisler, East Hardy; A.J. Skeens, Sherman; Evan Swain, Ravenswood; Luke Taglinete, Sherman; Gage Tawney, Charleston Catholic; Bo Thompson, Man; Peyton Tingler, Petersburg; Julian Vance, Tug Valley; James Vincell, Pendleton County; Cole Winnell, Wirt County.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.