The Tug Valley baseball team had three players named to the Class A All-State Team as juniors Conner Lackey, Dakota Ooten, and Julian Vance all were Honorable Mention selections. 

Lackey served as the team's ace on the mound as he faced nearly every top team the Panthers face and finished with a 2-4 record with a 5.25 ERA in 13 games pitched. He fired a team best 45.1 innings striking out 60 batters. 

