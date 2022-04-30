SETH — The Tug Valley Panthers picked up arguably their biggest win in several seasons on the diamond on Friday night as they went on the road and upset No. 3 ranked Sherman by a final score of 3-1.
Standout sophomore Conner Lackey pitched a complete game gem to fend off the powerful Tide as he allowed just the one run on six hits with four Ks and three walks.
"The game that Conner (Lackey) pitched today was phenomenal," Tug Valley coach Teddy Hall said of his ace. "He pitched against Sherman earlier in the year and they beat us 7-4 in a close game. He wanted the ball today, he's a warrior and he wanted this game bad. I couldn't have asked anymore of him."
Lackey also helped his own cause at the plate in the game as his one out two RBI single up the middle in the top of the fifth inning proved to be the game winning hit as it gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead that they never relinquished.
Prior to Lackey's knock, senior Tanner "Boo Boo" Kirk delivered a RBI single to left field on a full-count that tied the game up at one apiece.
"Anytime we hear Sherman down our way we think baseball and softball, because their programs are top notch. They are as good as anybody in the state year in and year out," Hall said after the win. "I've been around this program for the past 5 or 6 years straight and this is the first time we've beat Sherman. This is a good win for us. I try to tell my kids every day that we have got talent, we've got what it takes. They just need to believe in themselves and don't be surprised when games like this come along. Just a phenomenal game from these guys."
The Tide scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning as catcher Seth Ward worked a two out walk and then Jared Butcher banged a double high off the fence in left centerfield that scored courtesy runner Austin Davies to give them a 1-0 lead.
Sherman threatened to score in the first inning but stranded two runners on base and nearly scored again in the fifth when Holden Allen drove a fly ball to deep center that would have scored a run but Tug's Alex Vance ran it down and made the catch to end the inning right in front of the fence.
Sherman also threatened in the bottom of the seventh as two runners reached base with two outs but Lackey got Allen to pop out to the mound to end the game.
Butcher started the game on the mound for Sherman and took the loss as he went 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with three Ks and four walks. He also hit two batters.
Kirk led the Panthers at the plate as he went 2-3 with a walk, RBI, and a run scored. Senior Corey Wilson singled and walked twice while Ashton Smith also singled and scored a run.
"Our seniors played very well today. I had a talk with them before the game about leadership and what I needed from them and they stepped up and delivered today," Hall said.
Butcher and Cole Whitehead had two base hits to lead Sherman at the plate while Josh Jenkins and Clay Massey each had singles.
The win for the Panthers is key as it should help them in the Class A Region 4 sectional pairings which will be released on Tuesday and will give them momentum heading into the postseason.
With the win Tug Valley pulled to one game within .500 on the year at 12-13 while Sherman dropped to 16-7.
In the final week of the regular season the Panthers are scheduled to host Belfry on May 2, go to Chapmanville on May 3, and close out the season with a home date with rival Mingo Central on May 5.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 0 0 03 0 0 - 3 5 2
SHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 6 0