LOGAN — The Logan Little League program has built a storied history over the years, but a group of girls did something that had never been done before this past week.
The 9-10-11-year-old softball all-stars won their first ever West Virginia District 2 Softball Championship for that age division with a 19-0 win over Man on Thursday, June 30, on Logan High School’s Bea Orr Field.
With the win, the Lady Wildcats will advance to the West Virginia State Softball Tournament, which will begin July 15 in Barboursville.
Logan was led in the circle by Emma Lackey and Mollie Barnette, who combined to pitch the shutout against the Lady Hillbillies.
Lackey also led the ‘Cats at the plate as she went a perfect 4-4 while Lilly Fleming followed her with three base hits and Barnette had a pair.
Lackey just recently finished her sixth grade season on the Lenore Middle School softball squad, which claimed another undefeated Mingo County championship.
Earlier in the week the Logan Little League Softball Coach Pitch team won the first ever District 2 Championship for that age division as they also defeated Man.