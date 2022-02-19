GOODY, Ky. — The return of 7'3" center Bol Kuir on Wednesday night against Paintsville sparked homestanding Belfry as the Pirates picked up an impressive win over the reigning 15th Region champs by a final score of 70-64.
Kuir, who returned to Belfry earlier this month after transferring to CAL just prior to the start of the season, played about 16 minutes off of the bench and scored four points on two rim rattling dunks and grabbed six rebounds.
Kuir was ruled eligible by the KHSAA to rejoin the team at Belfry as he never suited up for even practiced with CAL during his time in Louisville. Kuir's guardian Daniel Hicks told the Courier Journal that he and Bol moved to Louisville as Hicks had received a job in the area but they recently moved back to the Belfry area as Hicks is now working a job in West Virginia.
While the "unicorn" did not have a large impact on the stat-sheet in the win against the Tigers, Belfry head coach Michael Hagy said Kuir's presence on the floor alone makes a world of difference
"His presence on the floor is unlike any other," coach Hagy said of Kuir. "Our guards are allowed to gamble a little more defensively because they know penetration isn't going to be what it normally is because the 'Big Dog" is in there. And then on the offensive end it helps our penetration because it puts the defense in a bind. They can't come out and stop our guards from penetrating because they can just lob it up to Bol. He doesn't even have to score a point to control the paint."
Paintsville entered the game with an 18-6 record and was coming off of a big win the night prior over potential region favorite Pikeville. They defeated Pikeville 65-51 to give the Panthers only their second loss of the season.
Coach Hagy said that coming into the game the team knew that this was a chance to win back some of their fanbase as they head into postseason play.
"Before the game we talked about coming out and winning the fan base back. We want our fan base to be proud to come out and watch us play basketball," Belfry coach Michael Hagy said after the game. "That starts and ends with our effort and our defensive intensity, and I cant say enough about that tonight. We played with a lot of heart and a lot of guys played some really good minutes for us tonight...I'm proud of these guys for defending their gym. That's a very good team they beat tonight. Paintsville beat these kids out last year in the region and they wanted this one bad, you could see it in their eyes before the game. It's just a real big win for our team and something we can build on going into district play."
Standout junior guard Sal Dean led the way for the Pirates against the Tigers as he posted a double-double finishing with 21 points and 10 assists.
"Sal Dean is our closer, he closed the game out tonight like we asked him to do," Hagy said of his junior guard. "He is always cool and calm under pressure and he just knocks down big time free-throw after big time free-throw."
Dean scored 10 of his 21 points in the 4th quarter including a 4-4 showing at the foul-line as he out the game on ice for Belfry.
Tykee Peterson was next on the scoresheet with 15 points off the bench for Belfry while senior Cross Taylor also landed in double-figures with 10 points, including two threes in the first quarter to help the Pirates jump out to a 24-9 lead.
Freshman Makaden Maynard was next with eight points and De'Mahjae Clark and Jonathan Banks tossed in six apiece to round out the scoring for the Pirates.
Colby Fugate and Baron Ratliff led the way for coach Landon Slone's Paintsville Tigers as they poured in 22 points each.
Belfry carried their momentum from the win over the Tigers into their final two games of the regular season as they went on the road and defeated Cordia 66-61 on Thursday night and returned home to beat Magoffin County 58-33 on Friday.
In the win over Cordia, Clark paced Belfry with a game high 22 point and Peterson was right behind him with 15.
Dean and Kuir each recorded double-doubles as Dean turned in 13 points and 11 assists while Kuir finished with 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Banks finished with five points to round out the scoring for Belfry.
In the big win over the Hornets on Friday night, the Pirates played stifling defense as they held Magoffin to their lowest point total of the season.
Dean paced Belfry with 17 points and Clark joined him in double-figures with 15.
Maynard was next on the scoresheet with seven points, Banks and Kuir each added six, Cameron Stafford netted five, and Caden Woolum scored two to round out the scoring for BHS.
The Pirates are currently in their hottest stretch of the season as they have won five of their last six games to close out the regular season with a record of 13-10.
Belfry is set to begin play in the 60th District Tournament on Tuesday at Phelps as they are scheduled to play the host Hornets at approximately 8:15 p.m.
The winner of that game will then move on to the championship game against No. 1 seed Pike Central (12-12) which is scheduled for 8:15 on Thursday. That game will also be played at the McCoy Athletic Center in Phelps.
Score by Quarters
Paintsville (18-7) 9 18 19 18 -- 64
Belfry (13-10) 24 11 18 17 -- 70
Scoring
P: Tharp 8; Colby Fugate 22; Conner Fugate 7; James 0; Kinner 5; Ratliff 22
B: Dean 21; Taylor 10; Clark 6; Banks 6; Maynard 8; Peterson 15; Kuir 4