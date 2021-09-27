NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers picked up their first win of the 2021 season on Friday night at Bob Brewer Stadium as they ran past visiting Hurley by a final score of 46-12.
Running back Tanner "Boo Boo" Kirk had a career night in the win for head coach Hady Ford as he ran for 245 yards on 10 carries, good for 24 yards per tote.
Kirk scored on touchdown runs of 41, 31, 20, and 3 yards as he helped TVHS jump ahead to 46-0 lead before Hurley could even get on the board.
The senior also contributed defensively as he scored his fifth touchdown of the game late in the second quarter on a 48 yard scoop-and-score following a hit from freshmen Ashton Davis and Austin Smith that jarred the ball loose from the Hurley ball carrier.
Freshman Elijah Fluty moved under center and made his first career start for the silver-and-black and played an efficient game as he finished 7-11 passing for 90 yards to go along with one TD through the air and one on the ground.
The scoring strike come on a 30-yard pass to wide out Tanner Urconis. Urconis led TVHS in receiving as he caught four balls for 52 yards. Alex Vance caught one pass for 21 yards while Brayden Dotson grabbed one ball for 15 yards.
Tug Valley dominated the Rebels throughout the contest as they held them to 138 total yards while gaining 335 of their own in the win.
Alex Duty gained almost all the yardage for the Virginia squad as he gained 156 on the ground on 18 carries. The rest of the ball carriers combined to lose 17 yards on their carries.
Brady Brewer led the Panthers defensively on the night as he turned in a team high seven tackles while freshmen Dakoda Walker and Austin Smith had six each.
Freshman Ashton Davis was next on the stat sheet with five tackles while Kyle Hodge, Michael Curtis, Urconis, and Fluty each chipped in three.
The win for the Panthers sees them snap their three game losing streak to start the season as their record improves to 1-3. Tug Valley is now 7-2 all-time against Hurley.
TVHS will remain home next week and will play what many think is the biggest game on their schedule, the annual rivalry matchup with the Tolsia Rebels.
Tolsia is still ins search of their first win of the 2021 season as they have gotten off to an 0-3 start, with losses coming to Wahama, Midland Trail, and Wayne.
The Rebels lead the all-time series against Tug Valley 12-3.
Kickoff for the Class A matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Bob Brewer Stadium in Naugatuck.
Score by Quarters
HHS (0-2): 0 6 6 0 - 12
TVHS (1-3): 21 25 0 0 - 46
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
TV: 3 yard run Tanner Kirk (Caleb Tottin kick no good)
TV: 20 yard run Kirk (Tottin kick no good)
TV: Safety
TV: Elijah Fluty 30 yard pass to Tanner Urconis (Tottin Kick good)
Second Quarter
TV: 41 yard run Kirk (Tottin kick no good)
TV: 31 yard run Kirk (Tottin kick good)
TV: 48 yard fumble return Kirk (Tottin kick no good)
H: 37 yard run Alex Duty (run failed)
Third Quarter
H:11 yard run Christopher Mullins (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring